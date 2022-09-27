Off-Duty Officer Shot In Avondale ‘Road Rage Incident’ Is No Longer With Police Department, Officials Say

Read full article on original website
Four charged in Southwest Side crime spree that ended in crash that killed innocent woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people, including three teens, have been charged in connection with a Southwest Side crime spree that ended with a crash that killed an innocent woman.Police said four people carjacked two women Wednesday night, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.All four people were taken into custody after that crash, and now face criminal charges.A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one count of murder, and three counts of aggravated fleeing.Another 17-year-old boy has been charged with felony counts of possession of...
Boy, 17, charged after fleeing police in stolen car, killing woman in Little Village crash: CPD
The teen was fleeing police in a stolen car when he ran a red light, killing a 55-year-old woman on her way to work, Chicago police said.
Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side
A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Teen in critical condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 19-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 1100 West 77th Street around 9:18 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The victim was taken...
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking
CHICAGO - A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March. Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a...
Chicago businesses robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side about three armed robberies that happened this September. In each incident a man wearing all back tries to buy something before pulling out a semi-automatic gun and demanding money from the register, according to the CPD alert. The suspect...
South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side. Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: · 3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.· 2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.· ...
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in 2020 stabbing outside Richard’s Bar
Update: A fully-updated story that includes the judge’s findings is available at this link. The man accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight outside Richard’s Bar in West Town in February 2020 was acquitted of all charges during a bench trial in Chicago this week, Cook County court records show.
Man shot by police after allegedly breaking into facility was ‘resourceful,’ state’s attorney says
The state’s attorney said 47-year-old Donald Patrick showed up first at the main entrance of the Homan Square Chicago police facility before eventually breaking into the facility. Patrick allegedly grabbed three guns before getting shot by police.
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
