Off-Duty Officer Shot In Avondale ‘Road Rage Incident’ Is No Longer With Police Department, Officials Say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people, including three teens, have been charged in connection with a Southwest Side crime spree that ended with a crash that killed an innocent woman.Police said four people carjacked two women Wednesday night, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.All four people were taken into custody after that crash, and now face criminal charges.A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one count of murder, and three counts of aggravated fleeing.Another 17-year-old boy has been charged with felony counts of possession of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO