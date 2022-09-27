Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Philadelphia teacher describes grief in school communities after deadly ambush near Roxborough High School
Authorities are still searching for the gunment wanted in the deadly ambush after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School. Leshawna Coleman, a representative for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, joins FOX 29 to discuss the grief students are facing after the deadly shooting.
School officials respond after deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
"We absolutely have to believe we can do better in our city," Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Watlington said after the shooting claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Philly police recover SUV believed to be used in deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police released surveillance video that shows five gunmen involved in an ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Boys' Latin middle, high schools to reopen Friday after student found with loaded gun magazine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Boys' Latin Charter Middle and High Schools will reopen Friday after they were put on lockdown and closed Thursday. That came after a loaded gun magazine was found in a student's backpack. All of these developments happened on the same day a group of parents and educators came together to find solutions to violence in schools. "Let a kid be a kid and that's what's missing now. These kids can even be a child," father Darryl Johnson said. Parents were once again forced to frantically come to the aid of their children. This time at Boys'...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
fox29.com
Police: Lockdown lifted at Boys Latin Middle School after student with loaded magazine is detained
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a lockdown at Boys Latin Charter Middle School has been lifted after a student who was seen with a loaded magazine on a bus was detained by officers at the school. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The...
NBC New York
A ‘Most Gentle Soul': Mother Remembers Teen Son Slain in Philadelphia Football Scrimmage Shooting
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here. Meredith Elizalde ran toward the gunshots. Her instinct as a mother, something in the pit of her soul, knew her son was in danger. She had been waiting in...
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
2 teens in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Two teenage boys are in critical condition after being shot in the Kingsessing section of the city Thursday. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 14-year-old is in critical but stable condition.
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Saul High School students remember 14-year-old killed in ambush shooting
"We lost somebody at our high school, it's a hard pill to swallow," said senior Germaine Kimber. "When there's shots at the football games it's crazy, but practice, it's not supposed to be there."
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
fox29.com
Police: Teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 54th and Willows streets around 5 p.m. for reports of a gunfire.
Arrest made in Maxwell Place carjacking
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Amir Harvey, 20, was arrested and charged with carjacking and carrying a firearm in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred earlier this month in the Holme Circle area. In the early morning hours of Sept. 19, Philadelphia police officers responded to a...
CBS News
"Lock-in" lifted at Beverly Hills Middle School in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A "lock-in" at Beverly Hills Middle School in Upper Darby has been lifted. Police say there is no threat to the school or students at this time. Police say they're investigation is complete.
Philly officials react to high school football scrimmage shooting: "This is horrifying"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia elected officials are "absolutely outraged" after "another young life has been cut short" in a quintuple shooting Tuesday outside of Roxborough High School. Five students were shot, one fatally, after a football scrimmage involving three area high schools.The Philadelphia Police Department says two shooters in a green Ford Explorer drove up and opened fire on the group after a football scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School. A 14-year-old boy later died from his injuries at the hospital. All five victims were football players, police said."I'm absolutely outraged. I"m...
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
