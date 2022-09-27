PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Boys' Latin Charter Middle and High Schools will reopen Friday after they were put on lockdown and closed Thursday. That came after a loaded gun magazine was found in a student's backpack. All of these developments happened on the same day a group of parents and educators came together to find solutions to violence in schools. "Let a kid be a kid and that's what's missing now. These kids can even be a child," father Darryl Johnson said. Parents were once again forced to frantically come to the aid of their children. This time at Boys'...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO