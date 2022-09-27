Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WMDT.com
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
Cape Gazette
Ocean Aviation opens new flight training facility in Georgetown
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy, a world-class flight training institution on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has opened a new facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The expansion allows us to better serve new and existing students in Sussex County, and surrounding areas farther north and west of our main campus in Ocean City, Md. The facility includes new offices and a corporate aircraft hangar to accommodate up to seven training aircraft.”
Cape Gazette
delawarepublic.org
Electricity prices in City of Milford set to increase
Electric prices in the City of Milford are about to rise. The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is increasing its Power Cost Adjustment. Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator Sara Bluhm says this is the second adjustment. The first was in January for a natural gas increase. “And this...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth Career Fairs in Rehoboth and Dover Happening Soon
Bayhealth is hosting two career fairs in October to fill open positions throughout the organization, including positions at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility opening in February 2023. The first career fair is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach at 19113 Coastal Hwy. from 4-7 p.m. The second career fair is on Monday, Oct. 17 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover from noon-5 p.m.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
townsquaredelaware.com
Rehoboth’s offshore wind primer aired all sides of issue
Whether you are a big fan of offshore wind power or you want all those turbines gone with the wind, a special meeting held by Rehoboth Beach officials offered insight into the projects and processes to create them. The four-hour meeting revolved around the three projects proposed off Delaware’s coast...
Rehoboth hosts update on wind projects off Delaware beaches
The Rehoboth Beach commissioners offered an update to a pair of offshore wind projects proposed off the Delaware coast Tuesday. Residents heard from representatives of US Wind and Ørsted along with state and federal officials overseeing the plans. US Wind’s plans call for 76 turbines at a height of...
Rehoboth Beach to hold special meeting on offshore wind
The City of Rehoboth Beach will hold a special meeting Tuesday focused on offshore wind projects under development off Delaware’s coast. According to the city, the meeting will include presentations from representatives of eight organizations as well as a question-and-answer session. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public, both in person and via livestream. Click ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 9/28/22
James Madison University welcomed Emily Simon and Tyler Hudson, both of Lewes, to campus as members of the class of 2026. Local property management company wins national recognition. Local property management leader Coldwell Banker Premier was recently ranked No. 6 in the nation for tenants placed and No. 9 for...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT analyzing Dewey-to-Fenwick corridor
If flooding forces transportation officials to close Route 1 between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach, motorists must take an 18-mile detour through Millsboro and Dagsboro. The Delaware Department of Transportation recognizes this isn’t an ideal scenario, so it’s working with consultants on the SR 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study to develop and prioritize future improvements and projects for the six-mile stretch between Dewey Beach and the Maryland state line.
Cape Gazette
NAPA opens store on Route 1 near Milton
When NAPA Auto Parts’ corporate office approached Debbie and Tim Millman about the opportunity to open a new store, their third, in Milton, it was an offer they could not refuse. “Milton is close to my heart,” Tim said. Tim is a Cape Henlopen High School grad whose...
Cape Gazette
BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
Cape Gazette
Lewes grading itself on 2022 progress
Categorized into three sections and divided into two timelines are the 2022 priorities of Lewes Mayor and City Council. Topics about transportation, economic development and facilities have been identified as needing attention. Following a December 2021 meeting with the Institute for Public Administration, city officials began working to address the various areas of need. Officials discussed progress during an Aug. 30 workshop.
delawarepublic.org
Court ordered Sussex County property reassessment on track
For the last year, Sussex County has been reassessing commercial and private property values. Tyler Technologies, the vendor selected to do the review, said it’s reassessed around 53,000 residential properties so far. In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an...
Cape Gazette
Red Dress for Women chairs send thanks
Thanks to the attendees of the 14th Annual Red Dress for Women Luncheon & Fashion Show, which was recently held at Baywood Greens. This was our most successful event to date. We want to thank our sponsors: Beebe Healthcare, Boulevard Ford Lincoln of Lewes & Georgetown, Delaware Electric Cooperative, Fulton Bank, Jeanine O’Donnell-State Farm Insurance Co., Preston Automotive Group, SoDel Concepts, WSFS Bank. We wish to express our thanks to our speaker Dr. Ehtasham Qureshi, Delaware Cardiovascular Associates, who spoke about living a heart-healthy life. Also a big thank you to Dr. David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
Ocean City Today
Non-complying downtown Ocean City signs get extension
Property owners who have signs encroaching into public rights-of-way in parts of the resort’s downtown district have another year to move them following the approval of an extension to a 2016 order. Six years ago, Ocean City Council members ordered removal or compliance of all signs that that do...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth should ban gas-powered lawn equipment
When I read in the Cape Gazette that Rehoboth's Environment Committee is considering recommending a phase-out of gas-powered lawn equipment, I was very pleased. My brother and I own a home in Rehoboth that has one of the largest lawns in town. When we are there, we care for it with an electric mower and a rake, broom and hand clippers. When we are away, we hire a lawn service. If a phase-out of gas-powered lawn equipment resulted in an increase in the cost of that lawn service, we would be happy to pay it.
