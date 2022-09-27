ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday

Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh

On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former teacher wins $162,826 jackpot a day before her birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bingo lover Katherine Robinson of Apex bought a bingo ticket on Tuesday, resulting in winning a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her birthday. Robinson a retired middle school teacher bought her lucky ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Robinson reminisced on...
APEX, NC
WRAL

More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10

Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood

A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

