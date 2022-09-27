Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday
Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
WRAL
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh
On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Former teacher wins $162,826 jackpot a day before her birthday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bingo lover Katherine Robinson of Apex bought a bingo ticket on Tuesday, resulting in winning a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her birthday. Robinson a retired middle school teacher bought her lucky ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Robinson reminisced on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Downed trees, 18% of Wake County customers without power as Ian arrives in central NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
WRAL
Johnston County man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving generator inside
The remnants of Hurricane Ian proved to be not just destructive, but deadly here in North Carolina. The Governor's office said Saturday at least four people died during Friday's storm.
WRAL
More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Orange County sees heavy rain, strong winds
Ian drenched central North Carolina Friday. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
WRAL
Man found dead on Raleigh greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh police were investigating after a man was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway. Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.
WRAL
Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood
A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
WRAL
23-year-old Durham woman charged with murder after man's body found stuffed in trunk
DURHAM, N.C. — A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after a man's body was found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked at a Durham apartment complex. The Durham Police Department said on Sept. 13 they found Jivon Cherry, 39, from Durham, in a car parked at the Falls Pointe at the Park Apartments.
Comments / 0