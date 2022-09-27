ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Yardbarker

LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take

The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly declines opportunity to return to the Boston Celtics

It appears the Boston Celtics will not have a reunion with Los Angeles Clippers assistant head coach Jay Larranaga. The former Celtics assistant turned down a chance to return to his former team to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal, according to reporting by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
Yardbarker

New Celtics HC Comments On Starting Over

The Boston Celtics have been in the headlines for the last week and not for the reasons they want. Instead of people talking about their chances in the upcoming NBA season, all of the stories have revolved around the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Following multiple inopportune injuries, the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite late-offseason tumult, ESPN projects the Boston Celtics as the East's top seed in 2022-23

The Boston Celtics are projected to win 53.9 games this season according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton’s statistical projections (check out the full article for his methodology). That total is good enough for the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season. It should be noted, however, that this model does not take into account head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension.
