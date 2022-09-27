Read full article on original website
Related
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
LeBron James ripped on Boston during Lakers Media Day
LeBron James doesn’t like Boston, and wants everyone to know. The Los Angeles Lakers star ripped on Celtics fans during Media Day this week.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Ime Udoka Is Under Fire For Having a Relationship With a Boston Celtics Franchise Member
Ever since Ime Udoka became the head coach of the Boston Celtics in June 2021, all eyes were on the former athlete. The 45-year-old’s work has spoken for itself since he coached the team through their first NBA Finals appearance in 2022 since 2010. Although the team fell short, many have praised Ime for his hard work and have expressed hope for a future title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6
Bill Russell came up big for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. The post Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Report: Lakers Were Willing to Trade Firsts for Kyrie, Mitchell
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they reportedly decided to not trade them for other players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take
The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Take On The Boston Celtics Which Made Every Los Angeles Lakers Fan Happy: "I Still Hate Boston. We All Hate Boston Here."
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics is arguably the greatest that fans have ever seen in the history of the NBA. Both franchises are tied for most NBA titles in the league's rich history. They are currently tied with having won 17 NBA titles each.
Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly declines opportunity to return to the Boston Celtics
It appears the Boston Celtics will not have a reunion with Los Angeles Clippers assistant head coach Jay Larranaga. The former Celtics assistant turned down a chance to return to his former team to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal, according to reporting by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Jayson Tatum Believe Celtics Can Still Contend Given Ime Udoka Drama?
Jayson Tatum never lost confidence in the Boston Celtics amid the team’s first-half struggles during the 2021-22 season. And now, despite the organization facing a much different challenge given the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the First Team All-NBA talent is not wavering in his expectations. “Can we?...
Yardbarker
New Celtics HC Comments On Starting Over
The Boston Celtics have been in the headlines for the last week and not for the reasons they want. Instead of people talking about their chances in the upcoming NBA season, all of the stories have revolved around the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Following multiple inopportune injuries, the...
Despite late-offseason tumult, ESPN projects the Boston Celtics as the East's top seed in 2022-23
The Boston Celtics are projected to win 53.9 games this season according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton’s statistical projections (check out the full article for his methodology). That total is good enough for the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season. It should be noted, however, that this model does not take into account head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Shaq admits he was ‘serial cheater,’ hopes Celtics’ Ime Udoka can keep his family
When the Ime Udoka suspension and news made its way through the NBA, it put the Celtics in an awkward situation heading into training camp and the new season. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla leads the way as the C’s opened camp Tuesday and are left to deal with the fallout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th
Shohei Ohtani’s bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way
Comments / 0