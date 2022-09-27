Read full article on original website
Related
Omicron booster rates have "major gaps"
Demand for Omicron boosters is off to a slow start in the Seattle area. Driving the news: As of Monday, 6.8% of eligible King County residents had received a bivalent booster aimed at fighting the latest strains of COVID-19. That's a smaller percentage than local officials hoped for, said Kate...
Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
The value of an internship is unmistakable. It teaches marketable skills, it builds professional networks, and it helps students test-drive careers. But the benefits are not available to all: Close to half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers.
The Lincoln Center: 5 Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers–Caring For and About Students
If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of 5 fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
allnurses.com
Careers in Social Justice
I'm interested in social justice, activism, anti-discrimination, healthcare focused on marginalized communities (I.e. LGBTQ or BIPOC communities or work with reproductive health) and health and social equity. I wanted to request suggestions for careers in nursing that allow nurses to work in those fields. I'm open to and appreciate any suggestions for career ideas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
drugstorenews.com
Patient-centered services is one way to improve health outcomes
Nicholas Turos, vice president of business development at Babson Diagnostics, discusses making blood testing more convenient and accessible. Preventive care is close to my heart. My father died from leukemia when I was 26 years old, and, like many, he only believed in seeing a healthcare provider when he was sick. An annual wellness exam and a simple blood test may have caught his cancer earlier and extended his life. Something so simple, yet many don’t take the time to do.
infomeddnews.com
What Does Maximum Medical Recovery Mean?
As a matter of common sense, employers are obligated to see that their staff members are healthy and happy on and off the job. However, there are situations where an employee can get injured due to dangers on the job. Companies can take many precautions to ensure that if their employees get hurt on the job, they get medical help immediately.
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Managers are crucial in motivating nurses to remain
Managers of health care units play a central part in nurses' job satisfaction and desire to stay in their positions, research at the University of Gothenburg (now available in book form, in Swedish) shows. In many parts of Sweden, there is a shortage of nurses. Their work environment has attracted...
sippycupmom.com
Importance Of Reskilling Healthcare Workers in Today’s Time
In current times, the labor market is changing at a rapid pace. And in a constantly transforming marketplace, skills needed to perform activities also fall short and outdated. With archaic skills, workers cannot accommodate, adjust, and excel. That’s why reskilling is inevitable in every industry and occupational niche, including the healthcare industry. Reskilling is a life-long process that helps workers ensure their relevance and excellence in the profession.
Comments / 0