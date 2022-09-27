Read full article on original website
Related
harrodsburgherald.com
Weekender For Sept. 29–Oct. 6: Oktoberfest, Yoga Festival And More
Oktoberfest is here. The sixth annual event returns to downtown Harrodsburg this week with a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church. The free festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. Billed by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program as the biggest Oktoberfest celebration in...
harrodsburgherald.com
Harrodsburg’s Getting Ready For Oktoberfest 2022
The offices at Harrodsburg City Hall will be close early, at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 for the Oktoberfest weekend. Preparations are already under for this huge event which organizers hope will draw more than 15,000 people to downtown Harrodsburg over the weekend. Lexington Street at the intersection with Main...
harrodsburgherald.com
Burgin Gets Update On Flooding Relief
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gave an update on flood relief for Burgin on Sept. 26. Guthrie said $650,000 in direct spending has been approved by the House of Representatives to install two 30 inch pipes to drain water from the old sink hole on Water Street to the creek. Guthrie said the U.S. Senate still has to approve the budget, but he said he expects the funding to remain in place.
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer School Board Approves $26 Million Budget
District Hopes To Save $84,000 On Athletic Complex. The Mercer County Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 working budget. At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the school board voted unanimously to approve a working budget which includes budgeted general fund revenue of $26,795,786—an increase of $1.73 million, according to figures made available by the district—versus budgeted general fund expenses of $23,213,140, an increase of $366,486 compared to the tentative budget which the board approved in May.
Comments / 0