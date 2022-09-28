ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

14th Annual Paddle for Life, Oct. 8-9

Dedicated paddlers and supporters will be making a 22-mile, round-trip open ocean journey from North Kīhei around Molokini and back to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Oct. 8-9, 2022. Teams participating the 14th annual event are from Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi as well as paddlers from both the...
Applicants sought for Maui County Boards and Commissions

Applicants are being sought from residents willing to provide public service on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor,...
5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor

Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved

Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
Voting explainer: Maui County charter amendment ballot questions

There will be 13 charter amendment questions on the Maui County general election ballot — the most of any county — with two alternative proposals, for a grand total of 15 questions to sift through. Commissioner Kauanoe Batangan said they started with quite a few more. “When our...
Reminder: Mineral-based sunscreen ordinance goes into effect Oct. 1

Effective this Saturday, Oct. 1, only mineral sunscreens with active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription. The law aims to protect Maui County’s unique reef habitats. Non-mineral sunscreen chemicals are a known pollutant that puts reefs and marine habitats at...
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Jurassic Empire is on MAUI!

2 hour increments 5-7pm or 7-9pm, Dinosaur walk through is indoors and takes 20 min to an hour. Rides and activities are optional. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery

In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
MAKAWAO, HI

