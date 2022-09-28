Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
14th Annual Paddle for Life, Oct. 8-9
Dedicated paddlers and supporters will be making a 22-mile, round-trip open ocean journey from North Kīhei around Molokini and back to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Oct. 8-9, 2022. Teams participating the 14th annual event are from Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi as well as paddlers from both the...
mauinow.com
Applicants sought for Maui County Boards and Commissions
Applicants are being sought from residents willing to provide public service on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor,...
mauinow.com
5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor
Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
mauinow.com
“Maui School Slippah Solace” – Collection drive through November at Maui fire stations
This year the Maui Fire Department is teaming up with the Maui Cookie Lady to collect slippers (flip flops) for Maui schools during the months of September, October and November. Slippers can be dropped off at these Maui Fire Stations:. Kahului (200 Dairy Road) Lahaina (1860 Honoapiʻilani Hwy/) Wailea...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Mainland owners of Maui County’s only daily paper facing unfair labor practice charge
In the wake of Mainland owners of Maui County’s only daily newspaper attempting to cut staff pay and outsource work, the company is now facing a federal unfair labor practice charge. The union representing The Maui News employees filed a claim this week with the National Labor Relations Board...
mauinow.com
Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved
Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
mauinow.com
Keiki Halloween Festival returns to the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden, Oct. 29
Costumed keiki and their families are invited to the second annual Keiki Halloween Festival to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku. Young children and their families will be trick-or-treated to an evening of live music, special guests and activities, and...
mauinow.com
Maui Food Technology Center offers two webinars for Hawaiʻi food entrepreneurs
Small food entrepreneurs looking to grow their business will receive helpful information during two webinars in October on food safety and labeling, presented by Maui Food Technology Center. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 to 11 a.m., a “Food Safety Plan Workshop” will be presented by John Nakashima, RS, PCQI; Owner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Settlement reached between UPW and County of Maui over temporary hazard pay
After more than two years of a dispute over contract language on Temporary Hazard Pay in the Bargaining Unit 01 contract, Maui County has agreed to a settlement, according to the United Public Workers. “United Public Workers members working in Maui County will finally receive fair compensation for hazardous work...
Structure fire in Haiku displaces residents, prompts road closures
Properties in Haiku on Maui were burned after a structure fire on Haiku Road, according to Maui County officials.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Voting explainer: Maui County charter amendment ballot questions
There will be 13 charter amendment questions on the Maui County general election ballot — the most of any county — with two alternative proposals, for a grand total of 15 questions to sift through. Commissioner Kauanoe Batangan said they started with quite a few more. “When our...
mauinow.com
Reminder: Mineral-based sunscreen ordinance goes into effect Oct. 1
Effective this Saturday, Oct. 1, only mineral sunscreens with active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription. The law aims to protect Maui County’s unique reef habitats. Non-mineral sunscreen chemicals are a known pollutant that puts reefs and marine habitats at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
Maui man arrested after woman and dog kidnapped
A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.
thisweekhawaii.com
Jurassic Empire is on MAUI!
2 hour increments 5-7pm or 7-9pm, Dinosaur walk through is indoors and takes 20 min to an hour. Rides and activities are optional. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
mauinow.com
Lahaina man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly stealing an occupied car in Kahului
A Lahaina man was arrested on kidnapping charges after he allegedly entered an occupied vehicle that was running and unlocked in the parking lot of the Kahului Shopping Center. A 57-year-old Kahului woman was sitting in the third row of the 2020 Nissan Armada, when the man entered the vehicle...
mauimagazine.net
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery
In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
mauinow.com
Pedestrian suffers critical life-threatening injuries, struck by car on South Kīhei Road
A 41-year-old female pedestrian from North Vernon, Indiana, suffered critical life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on South Kīhei Road on last night. The collision was reported at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 on South Kīhei Road, approximately 300 feet south of Nanialiʻi Place.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
Comments / 0