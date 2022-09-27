The woman murdered in her home one week ago will soon be laid to rest. The funeral for 39-year-old Yuri Lidia Guerra Desirena of Smithville and a native of Mexico will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Smithville First Assembly of God with visitation Thursday 2 PM until 5 PM. Following the service, she will be taken back to Mexico for burial. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO