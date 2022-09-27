Read full article on original website
Mrs. Joan Etta Brown
Mrs. Joan Etta Brown, age 73 of Cookeville, died Thursday September 22, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Born October 3, 1948 in Livingston, she was the daughter the late Dillard Perry Buck and Lattie Vera Maynord Buck. Joan...
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family. The corner lot of East Main and Mofield streets in Livingston was once the location of First Baptist Church where my mother was a very faithful member and could be found in attendance just about every time the doors were opened.
Mrs. Glena Holt Brown
Mrs. Glena Holt Brown age 92 of Rickman, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on September 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown were held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Bruce Taylor and Sister Joy Langford officiating. Burial followed in the McDonald Cemetery in the Baptist Ridge Community in Clay County.
Kenny Ray Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Kenny Ray Smith, age 62 of Alpine, were conducted September 22, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Simpson officiating. Burial followed in the Falling Springs Cemetery. Kenny passed from the comfort of his home on Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022. Born...
Eddie Landers
Funeral services for Eddie Landers, age 74 of Monterey, were conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022, from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Interment followed in the Welch Memorial Cemetery with full military honors provided by the veterans honor guard. Mr. Landers passed away on...
Mr. Billy J Barnes
Mr. Billy J Barnes age 86 of Livingston, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Barnes were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hall Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial followed at the Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston. Born in Overton County,...
ucbjournal.com
Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening
Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
Jimmy E. Ashburn, Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jimmy E. Ashburn , Sr. age 72 of Livingston will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Ashburn passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 from his residence. Born on January 21, 1950 in Putnam County, he was the son of...
Lady Wildcats power past Stone, Upperman in soccer
With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Livingston Academy girls soccer team is ready to lay claim to the regular season championship and move on to district and regional play, leading to the state championships. With an 11-1 overall record and undefeated in the district, the Lady...
Lady Cats notch win over Stone Memorial
“There are probably three top teams in our district,” Livingston Academy head volleyball coach Christie Jenkins stated, “us, Stone Memorial, and Upperman. We beat Stone tonight (last Thursday) so that leaves us and Baxter, and we play next week for the district regular season title.”. After going through...
American Legion to hold dance
Quittin’ Tyme band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary....
Joe Loyd Dishman,
Mr. Joe Loyd Dishman, Jr. age 74 of Rickman, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Born in Rickman, on March 28, 1948 he was the son of the late Joe Loyd Dishman,...
ucbjournal.com
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
Picnic tables built for REACH Academy
Habitat for Humanity purchased, assembled, and presented four picnic tables to the REACH Academy for their students to have at their outside area on Saturday, Sept. 17. The tables were built by volunteers from REP (Real Estate Professionals of TN) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cookeville.
wvlt.tv
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
Rickman Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 6
Rickman Elementary School will hold its annual Fall Festival in the school gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Concessions will begin being sold at 5 p.m. The festival will include games, door prizes, a silent auction, and a variety of vendors. Vendors interested in participating should contact Rachel Scarlett at 498-2825 by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
OCN website paywall to return
When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, Overton County News wanted to keep the community connected, informed, and In The Know, so we dropped our paywall and made our website free to everyone during a time when families and friends where not able to be together. As our community...
wjle.com
Woman Murdered One Week Ago to be Laid to Rest
The woman murdered in her home one week ago will soon be laid to rest. The funeral for 39-year-old Yuri Lidia Guerra Desirena of Smithville and a native of Mexico will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Smithville First Assembly of God with visitation Thursday 2 PM until 5 PM. Following the service, she will be taken back to Mexico for burial. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
ucbjournal.com
Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
