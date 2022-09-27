Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Eddie Landers
Funeral services for Eddie Landers, age 74 of Monterey, were conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022, from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Interment followed in the Welch Memorial Cemetery with full military honors provided by the veterans honor guard. Mr. Landers passed away on...
Overton County News
Coffee with a Veteran set for Saturday
Livingston’s American Legion Post 4 and Auxiliary Unit 4 will host “Coffee with a Veteran” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at American Legion Post 4 headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street in Livingston. The public and those who have served or who...
Overton County News
Mrs. Glena Holt Brown
Mrs. Glena Holt Brown age 92 of Rickman, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on September 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown were held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Bruce Taylor and Sister Joy Langford officiating. Burial followed in the McDonald Cemetery in the Baptist Ridge Community in Clay County.
Overton County News
Jimmy E. Ashburn, Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jimmy E. Ashburn , Sr. age 72 of Livingston will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Ashburn passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 from his residence. Born on January 21, 1950 in Putnam County, he was the son of...
ucbjournal.com
Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening
Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
Overton County News
Kenny Ray Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Kenny Ray Smith, age 62 of Alpine, were conducted September 22, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Simpson officiating. Burial followed in the Falling Springs Cemetery. Kenny passed from the comfort of his home on Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022. Born...
Overton County News
American Legion to hold dance
Quittin’ Tyme band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary....
Overton County News
Miss Caitlin Strode and Mr. Brayden Hall exchanged wedding vows September 17
We the family of Caitlin Strode & Brayden Hall, would like to announce the wedding of our precious children. Caitlin & Brayden were married September 17th, 2022, at The Hayes House in Celina, TN. The ceremony was performed by Andy Hall, uncle of the groom and Justice of the Peace. Thank you to all that came and help make their day so special. It was a beautiful wedding & reception.
Overton County News
Mr. Billy J Barnes
Mr. Billy J Barnes age 86 of Livingston, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Barnes were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hall Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial followed at the Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston. Born in Overton County,...
Overton County News
Joe Loyd Dishman,
Mr. Joe Loyd Dishman, Jr. age 74 of Rickman, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Born in Rickman, on March 28, 1948 he was the son of the late Joe Loyd Dishman,...
Overton County News
Picnic tables built for REACH Academy
Habitat for Humanity purchased, assembled, and presented four picnic tables to the REACH Academy for their students to have at their outside area on Saturday, Sept. 17. The tables were built by volunteers from REP (Real Estate Professionals of TN) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cookeville.
Overton County News
Rickman Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 6
Rickman Elementary School will hold its annual Fall Festival in the school gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Concessions will begin being sold at 5 p.m. The festival will include games, door prizes, a silent auction, and a variety of vendors. Vendors interested in participating should contact Rachel Scarlett at 498-2825 by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
newstalk941.com
Warren Co Judge Starting First CASA Program, Hosting First Meeting
Warren County General Sessions Judge Ryan Moore taking steps to form the county’s first mentor program for neglected children. It is called Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA. Moore said starting the program was a goal of his after being elected as Judge in August. “I believe that every...
newstalk941.com
Livingston Academy Hires JROTC Officer
Livingston Academy taking the next step after hiring an officer for its incoming JROTC program. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said Lieutenant Colonel James Bryant will fill the position. Bryant is a retiring military science professor from Tennessee Tech. He said the school is on track to have the program begin with the next school year.
newstalk941.com
Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year
Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
Overton County News
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
newstalk941.com
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events
Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Steps Down, Non-Profit Accepting Applications
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Holly Freeman has stepped down from her position. Freeman leaves for entertainment work in Nashville. She has lead the Main Street program and revitalization efforts since 2019. “It has been an honor to lead Cookeville’s nationally-accredited Main Street program the last few years,” Freeman said in...
