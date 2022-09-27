Press release: 2022 Hoosier Hills Food Bank Book Fair runs October 13th through 18th at Monroe County Fairgrounds

Read full article on original website
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: First Annual Bloomington Paint Out
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022. RAIN OR SHINE beginning at 9.30!. WHERE: Woodlawn Pavilion in Bryan Park (Next to the swimming pool). HOSTED BY: Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington. Bloomington Watercolor Society, Upland Plein Air Painters and The Portrait Group and...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Work Begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City Accessibility Increases with ADA-compliant Curbs; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Recycled
The City of Bloomington sent the following press release Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Work Begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City Accessibility Increases with ADA-compliant Curbs; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Recycled. Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community...
shelbycountypost.com
Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery
A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its “Good Food for All” program in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
wrtv.com
Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
wamwamfm.com
25 Counts of Animal Cruelty – Putnam County
25 counts of animal cruelty has been founded against the owners of a dog breeding facility. Inside were more than 30 German Shepherds and one Rotteiler. All were underfed, covered in feces and urine, and had no access to food and water.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County commissioners vote to decrease the speed limits on select county roads
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to decrease the speed limit on select Lawrence County roads. The ordinance was passed after Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb and Sheriff Mike Branham conducted traffic investigations and submitted their recommendations to the commissioners for review. The ordinance establishes...
WTHR
Free Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium
Highlights include a costume contest, face-painting, family photo-ops and tours of the Colts locker rooms. The fun kicks off at five o'clock, Wednesday, October 19.
wbiw.com
Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week
SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Lawrence County firefighters raising concerns about losing ambulance service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana community, already concerned about access to maternity and medical care because of a hospital closure, is worried about access to ambulance service, too. Now, volunteer firefighters in Lawrence County are sounding the alarm. In rural Lawrence County, distance is already a challenge...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Steven J. Martin
Steven J. Martin, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 6:51 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. He was born in Lima, Ohio on February 19, 1945, to Howard and Betty (Gossard) Martin. Steven married Barbara J. Logan on November 17, 1972, in Crane, Indiana and she survives. Steven retired from NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the US Navy, he was a member of the Bedford Eagles #654.
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Indiana citizens are key to stopping poaching
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday:. Indiana Conservation Officers encourage citizens to partner with the Turn In a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) program and help put an end to poaching. TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Glass Arts Indiana
‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice, pumpkin pie, and pumpkins all around! Sherman visited a glass pumpkin patch created by Glass Arts Indiana at the Circle City Industrial Complex. For more information about Glass Arts Indiana, click here.
