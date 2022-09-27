Read full article on original website
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of […]
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
WTHI
Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
WTHI
No kids reported hurt after Sullivan County school bus crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No kids were reported hurt after a Friday morning school bus crash in Sullivan County. Emergency officials received the call about the crash at State Road 48 and County Road 200 Rast just after 8:00. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that the...
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Lane restrictions coming to I-70 west of Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a portion of Interstate 70 beginning near the end of September. Work on two bridges is expected to last until October 9 barring any setbacks or bad weather. Restrictions are scheduled for the following dates; Thursday, September 29: I-70 eastbound […]
INDOT: I-70 to add 3 message boards and 9 cameras in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct. 4, Darwin Road’s westbound exit ramp will […]
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
Two separate house fires spark in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man jailed for rape
A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground. “It’s an urgent need. I feel like […]
Brazil man charged with child molesting
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
Fox 59
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
myozarksonline.com
Crawford County Fatal
A non-traffic fatal crash occurred yesterday (Monday) morning in Crawford County. 29-year-old Lewisville, Texas resident Zach Conover was headed westbound on I-44 at mile marker 222.4 in his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when he encountered a pedestrian who entered the roadway. At 1:10 AM, the truck struck 18-year-old Kaitlyn Rhoads of Sullivan, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and travel off the right side of the roadway. Rhoads was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 AM. This is the fourth fatality in September, and the 28th fatality in 2022 for troop I.
