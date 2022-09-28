Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches In LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship
Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to when Phil Jackson was in a relationship with Jeanie Buss, says former Laker Robert Horry.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History
The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat. First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the […]
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Shaq Was Open to Buying Suns Until He Saw Jeff Bezos' Name
The Phoenix Suns potentially had Shaq as their new owner- until he saw Jeff Bezos' name.
Deandre Ayton reportedly blames Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for losing out on $40 million in new extension
Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton is under the impression that the team’s soon-to-be former owner Robert Sarver is the main
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Has Asked Him To Be The Lakers' No. 1 Option Next Season: "I’m Ready To Do That.”
The upcoming 2022-23 NBA season will bring a lot of challenges to the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed the play-in tournament last campaign after looking like championship favorites in the offseason. They couldn't click and were heavily criticized by their fans for their performances. Now, the Lakers are ready to...
Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?
New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale making early impression on Devin Booker
Jock Landale will not only play his first preseason game Sunday with the Phoenix Suns against a familiar team — the Adelaide 36ers, but also reunite with one of Australia’s greatest players in Andrew Gaze. “I care a lot about the NBL and all its success,” said Landale,...
Yardbarker
Did Derrick Rose throw subtle jab at Knicks star Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks are heading into something of an important NBA season. Two years ago this group made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Last season, they failed to match that – much less exceed it. One big reason for New York’s struggles was the regression of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”
In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin had hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts quote
Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT
TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets
On Thursday, Sept 29, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Houston Rockets have acquired Derrick Favors in a multi-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Comments / 0