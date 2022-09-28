ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”

In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin had hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts quote

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Larry Brown Sports

Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT

TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
