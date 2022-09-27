UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction’s (CSUA) hosted the first annual Substance Use Disorder Stigma Reduction Summit recently at the HUB-Robeson Center in University Park. Organized by the Substance Use Stigma Reduction Collaborative, the event brought in researchers, practitioners and government partners from across Pennsylvania and the nation to consider research, policy and practice around the issue of stigma reduction in numerous fields like criminal justice and healthcare.

