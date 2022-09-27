ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona to exhibit 'Paper Planes' by Jennifer Seo

ALTOONA, Pa. — "Paper Planes," a body of work by Ivyside Juried Art Exhibition winner Jennifer Seo, will run Oct. 6 through Dec. 10, in the Sheetz Gallery of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The exhibition is free and open to the public. "Paper Planes"...
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona to exhibit 'GEOmatrix: A Perfect Proof' by Reni Gower

ALTOONA, Pa. — "Geomatrix: A Perfect Proof," a body of work by Ivyside Juried Art Exhibition winner Reni Gower, will run from Oct. 6 to Dec. 10, in the McLanahan Gallery and Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts at Penn State Altoona. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Smithsonian internship helps Paterno Fellow explore her history passions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Paterno Fellow and Schreyer Scholar Jenna Lugo spent the past summer interning with the Smithsonian's Freedmen's Bureau Transcription Project. Lugo, a third-year student majoring in political science and history with a minor in global and international studies, utilized the internship to explore her passion for late 19th-century history.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
City
State College, PA
City
University Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State College, PA
Entertainment
The Daily Collegian

Things to Do at Penn State: Sept. 30-Oct. 7

What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. The Killers — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park campus. The band brings its "Imploding the Mirage" Tour to Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Substance use disorder summit jumpstarts the discourse on stigma reduction

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction's (CSUA) hosted the first annual Substance Use Disorder Stigma Reduction Summit recently at the HUB-Robeson Center in University Park. Organized by the Substance Use Stigma Reduction Collaborative, the event brought in researchers, practitioners and government partners from across Pennsylvania and the nation to consider research, policy and practice around the issue of stigma reduction in numerous fields like criminal justice and healthcare.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Local sports teams invited for free assessments at Penn State Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Penn State Berks kinesiology department is putting out a call for local sport and fitness teams that would like the opportunity to complete free performance assessments, ranging from biomechanics to physiology to strength and conditioning. This opportunity is open to high school and college teams and local clubs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

'Grow with Google' series to offer business advice for the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. — Join the Altoona LaunchBox supported by the Hite family for the next in a "Grow with Google" webinar series at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Get your business ready for the holiday season by joining #GrowWithGoogle in the next Partner Digital Series workshop. Learn new ways to promote products online and use Google tools to help drive your holiday sales.
ALTOONA, PA

