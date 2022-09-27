Read full article on original website
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
sfstandard.com
Mystery Charge On Your Food Bill? San Francisco Restaurant Surcharges Explained
Auto-gratuity, service charge, dine-in fee, SF Mandate, living wage surcharge—the list goes on. Eating out in San Francisco has gotten more complicated—and more expensive. If you’ve been out to eat recently, you’ve probably seen these extra charges at the bottom of the bill. But why are...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
Le Marais Coming to Marin Country Mart
Co-Owners Joanna Pulcini-Ascaso and Patrick Ascaso will open a new Le Marais location at Marin Country Mart.
brides.com
A Sophisticated Black-Tie Wedding in San Francisco
Hailey Stone and Ben Sperry met through mutual friends at a birthday party in San Francisco in August 2017. Two years later on November 9, 2019, Ben proposed at another birthday party. This one was for his bride-to-be. “Ben proposed on Hailey’s 30th birthday,” the couple shares. “He had an amazing party planned at our favorite place in Sausalito, Le Garage, with all our closest friends and family. He popped the question right before guests arrived and Hailey’s ‘birthday’ became the most beautiful engagement celebration.”
Bay Area woman celebrates 101st birthday at school named after her
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) — The nation’s oldest living and now retired National Park Ranger celebrated her 101st birthday Wednesday. Betty Reid Soskin, a Bay Area civil rights icon, received a warm welcome at the school named after her just one year ago. The Betty Reid Soskin Middle School is located in El Sobrante, an […]
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church
A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
earnthenecklace.com
David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?
For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.
sfstandard.com
Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes
A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco to Rename Street to Honor ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
