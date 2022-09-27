ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Green SeaTac Day 2022 will be weekend of Oct. 15-16

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuNed_0iCspBWl00

All are invited to help celebrate ‘Green SeaTac Day’ 2022 the weekend of Oct. 15 & 16, 2022:

  • Celebrate the hundreds of community members who have worked in SeaTac parks to save trees and restore forested areas.
  • Work with others at your own pace to plant native trees and shrubs in areas where volunteers have removed invasive weeds.
  • The new plantings will help keep invasive weeds from returning so that our forest, which cleans and cools our air, provides habitat for animals, and makes our community welcoming and beautiful, can thrive.

There will be two days to celebrate this event:

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10-12 p.m. at North SeaTac Park

Meet in the park at the northeast corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive S. and S. 136th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Parking available on the north side of S. 136th adjacent to the park

Register and full details at: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/61/

Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Angle Lake Park

Meet on the green space near the parking lot at Angle Lake Parking Lot, 19408 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188

https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/62/.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVmZB_0iCspBWl00

Hosted by the Green SeaTac Partnership, a collaborative effort between Forterra, City of SeaTac, King Conservation District, Partner in Education, Serve Ethiopians Washington, the Port of Seattle, and other nonprofits, businesses, community groups, and volunteers

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
seattlemedium.com

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Des Moines, WA
State
Washington State
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Green Space#Lake Park#Green Seatac Day 2022
The Suburban Times

Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show

City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
DUPONT, WA
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023

TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Washington state's minimum wage to increase $1.25 in 2023

SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level. State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.
WASHINGTON STATE
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

277
Followers
878
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy