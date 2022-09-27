ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Ford Lineup Overview: Raptor R, New Mustang, and More

Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang at the Detroit auto show this month. The seventh-generation Mustang continues to offer a turbo 2.3-liter four and the 5.0-liter V-8, and more power from both is expected. While the four is automatic only, a manual is available with V-8. Otherwise, the most exciting news...
CAR AND DRIVER

Comparison Test: 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost vs. 2022 Ram 1500 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

From the October 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Around here we like nothing better than to lean against a dusty wall, squint into the middle distance, and grumble short declarative sentences about pickup trucks. "Some new trucks out," one of us might say, while spitting casually on the ground. "Sure are," one or the other grizzled car wranglers would grumble, punctuating the idea by idly kicking away a scorpion. "Some of 'em even electrified, I reckon." And then, after a minute or two of quiet self-reflection of our regrets, a third tester might say, "We should round up a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, a Ford F-150 Lariat PowerBoost, and a Ram 1500 Limited eTorque and conduct a rigorous and thorough comparison test of hybridized full-size pickup trucks." That's about the time the office manager comes in and tells everyone to go outside, please. Enough with the dust and the spitting and the scorpions! Do we have to do this whole thing every time we plan a truck comparison? Honestly.
CAR AND DRIVER

The Quickest EVs We've Tested

Mat the go pedal in almost any electric vehicle and you'll surely be surprised by how quickly it accelerates. That's because EVs are inherently quick in a straight line thanks largely to their motors' instantaneous torque. With enough power, these EVs aren't just notably quick off the line, they're also insanely quick up to 60 mph and then some. It's why really powerful electric models exist in an even higher-performance stratosphere alongside supercars.
CAR AND DRIVER

BMW Has Crappy Paint, and We Do Mean That Literally

From the October 2022 issue of Car and Driver. To reduce its carbon footprint, BMW is trying something innovative if a bit icky: matte-finish paint made out of poop. Don't panic. As in other recycling, there are a lot of steps between sewage and the special-order finish on your M440i.
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Doesn’t Push the EV Envelope

If, as we're repeatedly told, electric vehicles become the norm, then how weird should EVs try to be? Right now, they're still a novelty, so we kind of expect some wackiness in their design or operation, but plenty of drivers coming out of conventional cars probably won't want to deal with more change than necessary. The Audi Q4 e-tron is an EV for them.
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron / Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi has big aspirations in the luxury electric-vehicle space, and the 2022 Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback SUVs have doubled the size of the company's EV-centric e-tron lineup. Smaller than the mid-size e-tron SUV, the Q4 siblings sit on a footprint similar to the compact Q5 crossover. All versions get a 77.0-kW battery pack and a 295-hp dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The battery pack delivers 241 miles of driving range per charge. The Q4 e-tron models go up against other compact electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the XC40 Recharge.
