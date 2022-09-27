Read full article on original website
Reality of video score boards to happen
All the sights, pizzazz and excitement of video scoreboards will be a reality in the Flandreau Public Schools’ gymnasiums as early as the 2023-24 school year. At the September 12 regular board meeting and at the request of the Flandreau Flier Booster Club, the Flandreau School Board voted to purchase two Daktronics video boards and accept yearly payments from the Club, who will own the boards, over five years.
Summer Barrel Racing Series another success
Besides the cooler evening temperatures and the leaves now changing, another sure sign that fall is officially on its way; the gates of the rodeo arena in Flandreau sit quietly closed while the wind gently sweeps away the last of hoofprints to mark the sand. It is the end of...
Finale a huge success
Jenny Callahan still is a bit beside herself. She envisioned a successful Farmers’ Market in Flandreau over the course of the past few months, and of creating a unique and inviting community space where makers and growers could sell to those looking for quality products made locally. She just wasn’t sure how many others were as well.
An olive branch
The Flandreau City Council voted this past week, ahead of passing a formal budget for this next fiscal year, to unrestrict the $20,000 that it typically allocates to River’s Bend Golf Course. Council members also, after much discussion recently about how to best support the course, its crews and volunteers, allocated the course an additional unrestricted $10,000.
Property owners frustrated with thefts
After another reported break-in to personal property late last week, local authorities are reminding residents and business owners to take extra precautions with their homes and businesses. Both Flandreau Chief of Police Zach Weber and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman confirm that overnight thefts primarily are once again on the...
Absentee voting underway
You’ve most likely noticed in recent weeks an uptick in political candidates canvassing neighborhoods, tossing out candy in parades, and asking for your support — not just at the polls this fall, but also for the chance to place their sign in your yard between now and November 8th.
