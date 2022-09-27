ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central beats Clovis to begin TRAC play 1-0

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Back on August 26th, it was Week 2 of the high school football season and Memorial beat Central at Central. That was a huge win for the Panthers, and a rare loss for the Grizzlies against Central Section competition. However, they would lose again three weeks later to Liberty (Bakersfield), giving […]
CLOVIS, CA
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs net singles wins against Mendota

ROCHELLE — Junior Elin Zheng and senior Abby Tarvestad each secured singles win during the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team’s home match against Mendota on Monday. Zheng outlasted Ella Lewis 6-4, 6-3 on the No. 1 singles court, while Tarvestad held off Natalia Salinas 6-2, 6-4 on the No. 2 singles court. The match came down to the No. 2 doubles court, where seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley took a first-set lead but fell just short in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-10 loss to Isabelle Escatel and Cassie Gonzalez. The win allowed the Trojans to escape with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Hubs (2-8, 0-4 Interstate 8), who’ll host Sycamore on Tuesday.
ROCHELLE, IL

