Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year. “So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Summer Barrel Racing Series another success
Besides the cooler evening temperatures and the leaves now changing, another sure sign that fall is officially on its way; the gates of the rodeo arena in Flandreau sit quietly closed while the wind gently sweeps away the last of hoofprints to mark the sand. It is the end of...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer
A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Reality of video score boards to happen
All the sights, pizzazz and excitement of video scoreboards will be a reality in the Flandreau Public Schools’ gymnasiums as early as the 2023-24 school year. At the September 12 regular board meeting and at the request of the Flandreau Flier Booster Club, the Flandreau School Board voted to purchase two Daktronics video boards and accept yearly payments from the Club, who will own the boards, over five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moodycountyenterprise.com
Finale a huge success
Jenny Callahan still is a bit beside herself. She envisioned a successful Farmers’ Market in Flandreau over the course of the past few months, and of creating a unique and inviting community space where makers and growers could sell to those looking for quality products made locally. She just wasn’t sure how many others were as well.
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
KELOLAND TV
No one hurt in Huron camper fire
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a Monday morning fire in the west-central part of Huron. The Huron Fire Department says it happened in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue Southwest just after 11 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a camper on fire. Officials say...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Brookings I-29 road closure extended
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
wnax.com
Early Harvest Results
Early harvest results are showing what many farmers had expected; a reduction in yield production from previous years. Scott Stahl farms in McCook County, South Dakota and serves as the president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. He says he has started harvesting both corn and soybeans. Stahl says going into harvest he was concerned about the quality of the grain; however, he says test weights are better than expected. As for the grain moisture levels, Stahl says his corn and soybeans have reached full maturity with relative low moisture percentage levels. The South Dakota corn grower says his crops have matured past the point where a frost would be more beneficial than detrimental.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
Find Out Why This South Dakota Home Is Only $15,000
Here's a home that is on the market in Huron for only $15,000! Has the seller lost their mind? Are they just feeling generous and willing to sell their home for pennies on the dollar?. This is a three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home built in 1965. If you look at the...
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
kiwaradio.com
Equipment Failure Gets Blame For Rock Valley Power Outage That Leaves Thousands Without Power
Rock Valley, Iowa — Equipment failure gets the blame for a large power outage in Rock Valley on Wednesday afternoon. MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman tells us about it. Rock Valley and Hull firefighters and the Rock Valley Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a transformer fire at about 12:40...
siouxfalls.business
Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers
The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
Comments / 0