ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Girls tennis takes third at home invite

The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished third out of seven teams at a home tournament at Emporia High School on Monday afternoon. Kali Keough went 3-1 on the day to finish second in first singles. She fell to top-seeded Ella Novion of Olathe Northwest in the finals.
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Homecoming candidates for Hoisington High School

The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...
HOISINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy