Emporia gazette.com
Girls tennis takes third at home invite
The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished third out of seven teams at a home tournament at Emporia High School on Monday afternoon. Kali Keough went 3-1 on the day to finish second in first singles. She fell to top-seeded Ella Novion of Olathe Northwest in the finals.
Homecoming candidates for Hoisington High School
The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...
Carthage students fundraising with shirts that honor late coach
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students and staff members at Carthage High School plan to pay homage to Dr. Sam Rogers this Friday. Students came up with the idea to have a “Blue Out” at the football game tomorrow. They made shirts in honor of their late principal Dr. Sam Rogers, who passed away over the weekend […]
