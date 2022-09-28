ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality

Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bitcoin Sv#Agency Debt#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Sv Bsv Usd#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Cryptocurrencies#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Oracle?

Oracle's ORCL short percent of float has risen 21.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points; Sunlight Financial Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks extended losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.63% to 29,199.00 while the NASDAQ fell 3.02% to 10,718.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.18% to 3,638.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cantaloupe Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy