NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 rolls on with the final pack race of the season.
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking
Kyle Larson seems to cast doubt on whether NASCAR genuinely missed Sunday's incident that led to mid-week penalties against William Byron. The post NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?
Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday
Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News
The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing discusses failed pursuit of Kyle Busch
23XI Racing team owner Denny Hamlin discusses the failed pursuit of Kyle Busch. Plus, what are Hamlin's ideas for owning a NASCAR team in the future?
Another NASCAR Driver Is Sidelined with Concussion-Like Symptoms Ahead of Crash-Fueled Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will sit out this weekend’s race at Talladega after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway left him with concussion-like symptoms. He joins a growing list of drivers to have suffered similar injuries behind the wheel of NASCAR’s new Next-Gen machine — which is an extremely bad sign just before one of the most crash-prone races of the year.
It's time to check your weekend racing schedule
We have a full slate of racing action, including NASCAR, NHRA, Formula One, IMSA and ARCA
Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez have Trackhouse running deep at Talladega
Ross Chastain left Talladega Superspeedway in April excited after winning his second race of the season. He had clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, a first for Trackhouse Racing in its second season as a race team. Getting a car in the playoffs would have been a...
NASCAR playoffs at Talladega: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the YellaWood 500
In the romantic sense, one of the great appeals of driving a racecar is the idea of taking control of a great mechanical beast and control of one's own destiny along with it. But the Talladega Superspeedway has a special way of breaking the illusion of control -- Particularly come the fall, when the largest and fastest speedway known to man can break the championship hopes of even the most seemingly in-control of their playoff destinies.
Concussion Symptoms Sideline Alex Bowman for Talladega NASCAR Playoff Race
NASCAR Cup Series driver and current playoff contender Alex Bowman will miss this weekend's racing at Talladega after suffering from what are being called concussion-like symptoms. Bowman will be replaced in the event by full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series driver Noah Gragson. Bowman joins Kurt Busch in missing...
Alex Bowman makes announcement about his status for Talladega
Alex Bowman made an announcement on Thursday regarding his status for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Bowman said that he will not be racing in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, Ala. due to concussion-like symptoms he is experiencing. “After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not...
NASCAR Show & Tell: Noah Gragson
NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has always loved life in the fast lane. As a child, he would race his bike around his hometown, dreaming of one day becoming a professional race car driver. And that's exactly what he did. Discover what this driver enjoys most off the track in the...
Dog gone it, Austin Dillon!
The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has a wife and toddler he loves so much -- and then there's Sissy, who you might say drives Austin's NASCAR success!
