Motorsports

Larry Brown Sports

Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
MOTORSPORTS
Texas State
FanBuzz

Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?

Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday

Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
TALLADEGA, AL
Jalopnik

Another NASCAR Driver Is Sidelined with Concussion-Like Symptoms Ahead of Crash-Fueled Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will sit out this weekend’s race at Talladega after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway left him with concussion-like symptoms. He joins a growing list of drivers to have suffered similar injuries behind the wheel of NASCAR’s new Next-Gen machine — which is an extremely bad sign just before one of the most crash-prone races of the year.
MOTORSPORTS
#Texas Motor Speedway
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Talladega: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the YellaWood 500

In the romantic sense, one of the great appeals of driving a racecar is the idea of taking control of a great mechanical beast and control of one's own destiny along with it. But the Talladega Superspeedway has a special way of breaking the illusion of control -- Particularly come the fall, when the largest and fastest speedway known to man can break the championship hopes of even the most seemingly in-control of their playoff destinies.
TALLADEGA, AL
Autoweek.com

Concussion Symptoms Sideline Alex Bowman for Talladega NASCAR Playoff Race

NASCAR Cup Series driver and current playoff contender Alex Bowman will miss this weekend's racing at Talladega after suffering from what are being called concussion-like symptoms. Bowman will be replaced in the event by full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series driver Noah Gragson. Bowman joins Kurt Busch in missing...
TALLADEGA, AL
sportsengine.com

NASCAR Show & Tell: Noah Gragson

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has always loved life in the fast lane. As a child, he would race his bike around his hometown, dreaming of one day becoming a professional race car driver. And that's exactly what he did. Discover what this driver enjoys most off the track in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Dog gone it, Austin Dillon!

The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has a wife and toddler he loves so much -- and then there's Sissy, who you might say drives Austin's NASCAR success!
PETS

