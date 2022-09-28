ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate

Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the deadline has passed, we know how much Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year will receive as a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. According to the settlement website, residents […]
Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota

What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

