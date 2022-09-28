Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.
Popculture
Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal
The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
geneseorepublic.com
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the deadline has passed, we know how much Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year will receive as a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. According to the settlement website, residents […]
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota
What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0