Liberty Swimming & Diving Opens Season at Campbell, Saturday
The Liberty swimming & diving team, four-time defending CCSA champion, begins its 2022-23 schedule on Saturday at 11 a.m., facing Campbell at Johnson Aquatic Center in Buies Creek, N.C. Team Notes. • Hosting for the third time, Liberty claimed its fourth CCSA Championship title in a row and fifth in...
No. 14 Liberty to Host Quinnipiac, No. 1 North Carolina Over Weekend
Live Video: Liberty vs. Quinnipiac (ESPN+) Live Video: Liberty vs. North Carolina (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) No. 14 Liberty will host Quinnipiac in BIG EAST action on Friday before closing out the weekend with a match against No. 1-ranked North Carolina, Sunday. The Lady Flames (6-3, 2-0...
Farrell Posts Runner-Up Finish in Paul Short Women’s Open 6K
Catherine Farrell recorded a runner-up finish among a field of 307 competitors, pacing the group of Liberty runners who competed in Saturday’s Paul Short Run women’s open 6K race. The race at Lehigh’s Goodman Campus Cross Country Course was one of two on the day for the Lady Flames, who also entered a squad in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.
Liberty Welcomes Stetson to Osborne Stadium for ASUN Match Saturday
The Flames return home after back-to-back road matches. Liberty will face the Stetson Hatters in their fourth ASUN Conference match of the season. In the last two contests, both on the road, the Flames fell to conference rival FGCU 2-1 and tied Longwood 1-1 in a non-conference match. Due to...
Yaun Named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week
Following his second career individual medalist honor, Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun has been named this week’s ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week. Yaun defeated NC State’s Maximiliam Steinehner on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors at the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich.
Liberty XC Set for 2 Prestigious Invitationals on Friday
The Liberty men’s and women’s cross country teams will race at two prestigious invitationals Friday morning. The Flames’ top men’s and women’s runners will compete in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Ind., while a second group of Lady Flames is entered in the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa.
Men’s swimmers get out to fast start in exhibition opener against Lynchburg
Shifting from long-course training to short-course training took some transition time for members of Liberty University’s men’s swimming relay teams in last Friday’s exhibition meet against the University of Lynchburg’s NCAA Division III program at the Liberty Natatorium. The Flames won the majority of the individual events but lost both the 200-yard freestyle and 200 medley relays to the Hornets.
Former Liberty Infielder Will Wagner Invited to Play in Arizona Fall League
The Houston Astros have invited former Liberty standout Will Wagner to play in the 2022 Arizona Fall League. Wagner, who played for the Flames from 2018-21, is one of seven Houston minor leaguers chosen by the organization to play for the Surprise Saguaros. The Saguaros’ roster is made up of...
Liberty Women’s Tennis to Compete in 2 Tournaments Beginning on Saturday
The Liberty women’s tennis team will be competing in a pair of tournaments starting on Saturday. Lady Flames sophomore Maria Juliana Parra Romero has been invited to compete in the prestigious 2022 ITA Women’s All-American Championships (Oct. 1-9). Meanwhile, 10 players will compete at the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday and Sunday.
Rhodes Earns NFHCA Offensive Player of the Week Honors
Liberty field hockey senior Daniella Rhodes has been tabbed the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career, it was announced on Wednesday morning. Rhodes, also this week’s BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week for the seventh...
Yaun Chips In To Claim Medalist Honors at Folds of Honor Collegiate
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun needed two more holds to claim his second career medalist honor, winning the individual title earlier today at the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate. Following 54 holes of action around the American Dunes Golf Club (par 72, 7,128 yards), Yaun and NC State Maximiliam Steinehner stood atop the 90-man leaderboard.
4 Flames to Compete at ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Four Liberty Flames men’s tennis players will head to Tulsa, Okla. for the prestigious 2022 ITA Men’s All-American Championships. The nine-day event will begin on Saturday, with pre-qualifying being held then and on Sunday. The Michael D. Case Tennis Center at Tulsa and Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park will serve as the host facilities for the tournament.
Cooper McCaw: The Progress
(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on September 24, 2022) There’s a saying in football that good teams are led by coaches, but great ones are led by players. In my five years at Liberty University, I can honestly say that I believe that to...
Liberty Volleyball to Host Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State
6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Live Stats | Live Video. 6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Live Stats | Live Video. Liberty will be looking for its first all-time win in volleyball over both KSU and JSU. Friday’s match will feature this week’s ASUN Player...
Liberty Downs Central Arkansas for 4th Straight Win
The Liberty Lady Flames remained unbeaten in ASUN Conference play, rolling past the Central Arkansas Bears 6-0 Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium. With the win, the Lady Flames moved to 4-0-1 in ASUN Conference play and are unbeaten in their last five contests (4-0-1). Liberty scored three times in the...
Game Day: Old Dominion
Liberty will look to pick up its second road win of the year when the Flames travel across the Commonwealth on Saturday to face Old Dominion on Saturday night. Live Stats (ODUSports.com) Other Links:. Weather – Norfolk, Va. Official Kickoff:. 6:00 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN+. Play-By-Play Broadcaster: Chip...
Welcoming our Director of Alumni Engagement
Please give a warm welcome to your Director of Alumni Engagement, Greg Tilley!. uating from Liberty University in 1992, Greg was hired to be the Head Men’s Basketball, Men’s Soccer and Baseball athletic trainer. After earning his Doctorate from Life University in Marietta Georgia, he then returned to his hometown, Blacksburg, Virginia, to start his private practice and become the Team Chiropractic Physician for the Virginia Tech Sports Medicine Department.
Athletic training students get practical experience treating spinal injuries on ice
Training her Athletic Training staff and master’s degree students to be effective first responders to accidents on the ice and other athletic surfaces is a top priority of Liberty University Club Sports Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Angie Witt. This past Friday at the LaHaye Ice Center, Witt,...
Liberty Law takes top spot for schools with rising employment rates
Liberty Law takes the top spot in preLaw Magazine for schools with rising employment rates. Read the full article here.
Cinematic arts alumni reunite to film new TV series ‘Eleanor’s Bench’
This past summer, students and alumni of Liberty University’s Cinematic Arts – Zaki Gordon Center filmed the first season of a new TV series, “Eleanor’s Bench,” scheduled for release by Sony Pictures Entertainment, AFFIRM Films on the Christian streaming platform Pure Flix in the spring of 2023.
