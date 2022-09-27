Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Country’s Largest Light Show Will Dazzle NYC With Millions Of Lights This Holiday Season
Coming to NYC’s iconic Citi Field this holiday season, Amaze Light Festival is expected to bring roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts together for this dazzling light display. An unforgettable spectacle for holiday lovers and guests of all ages, this light show will immerse visitors in an illuminated holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky will take you through mesmerizing festive decor and five different holiday-themed worlds. Uncover magic at every corner as you hop aboard the two exciting attractions–enjoy the thrills and chills of tubing down the icy slopes on Zing’s Icy Thrill Hill or take in the mesmerizing magic as you board the Arctic Express Train before taking a stroll through the Frosty Land where you’ll get to snap a selfie with the biggest snowman you’ve ever encountered! Plus, live, high energy performances throughout the night will keep the holiday spirit at an all time high throughout the night with live music and dance performances at 5, 7, and 9p.m. each night.
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Endless Fall-Inspired Fun Is Taking Over Coney Island’s Luna Park
Halloween Harvest is taking over Coney Island’s Luna Park, hosting spooktacular events such as trick-or-treating, tractor racing, pumpkin carving, arts and crafts activities, and more, all leading up to the event of the season–an exciting and highly anticipated pumpkin carving event hosted by Brooklyn’s own Maniac Carvers on Saturday, October 22. And since there’s no getting into the fall spirit without delicious fall-inspired treats, guests can visit all of Luna Park’s popular dining spots in between events to indulge in pumpkin spiced funnel cake, candy apples, pumpkin spiced gelato, apple fries, and Halloween-themed cotton candy! “Our annual Halloween Harvest is a great opportunity for families and friends to make everlasting memories with fun-filled and kid-friendly spooky activities that are perfect for all ages. We look forward to seeing our community come together for a one-of-a-kind experience!” said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. Heading to Luna Park for this fantastically fun event also makes for the perfect time to check out Luna Park’s newest rollercoaster Tony’s Express if you haven’t done so already!
respect-mag.com
Rest In Power PnB Rock
In Winter 2016 RESPECT. magazine was invited by 300 Entertainment to get on-stage at the Knitting Factor in Brooklyn, NY to capture the Birth of a New Nation Tour, featuring rising stars Dae Dae, Shy Grizzy & PnB Rock. PnB (Rakim Hasheem Allen December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022)...
This Horror-Themed Tavern In Queens Serves Up Endless Spooky Vibes Year-Round
Halloween is creeping up on us quicker than we thought possible, but for all the horror lovers and fright seekers why should we only celebrate this spooky holiday once a year? NYC’s only Tim Burton-themed restaurant celebrates Halloween every day, and the horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern in Queens is doing the same! Chef/owner Chad Johnson and owner Tracy Bradbury realized NYC could benefit from some more year-round spooky spots, and the opening of the classic horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern was their way of filling this void. Inspired by British pubs, this tavern is as much a restaurant as it is a bar. The menu features items such as Vegan Haggis, served on a bed of whipped potatoes with a dram of scotch, and the Pat LaFrieda 8-ounce burger complimented by caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun, both offered at scary low prices. Pair your meal with one of their cocktails which give a nod to iconic vampires, such as the Bela, a rhubarb gin and Prosecco cocktail, and The Count, a color-changing drink made with butterfly pea flower tea which can be served with your choice of liquor or as a non-alcoholic mocktail.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] This Tiny NYC Van Apartment Goes for $48,000
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting spaces and apartments. Today we tour a Taylor Swift Themed van buildout. Van life in New York City. via Caleb Simpson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He...
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
bkreader.com
See Why This 90-Yr-Old Woman From Ocean Hill is Known as the ‘Nana of the Neighborhood’
On Howard Avenue in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, local residents know 90-year-old Ethel Bruce simply as ‘Nana.’. Sometimes seen perched on a chair at the top of her stoop at 188 Howard Avenue, Bruce is the woman behind “Nana Free Things,” a family-run free stand serving the neighborhood on a hyperlocal level.
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
The People’s Guide to Power preview: NY, Puerto Rico and the power of the “sixth borough”
Attendees at the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on June 12. Sunday’s show will explore the close ties between New York, Puerto Rico and the broader Latino community. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
Man killed after jumping in front of train at Penn Station
A man believed to be in his 20s was killed after he jumped in front of a train at Penn Station late Thursday night, according to police. The man jumped in front of the 1 train at the 34th Street-Penn Station just before 11:30 p.m., officials said.
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
Bronx McDonald’s manager witnessed ‘hit’ on mob associate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Emergency 911 calls played at the federal trial of Anthony Zottola, who’s accused of hiring the Bloods gang to kill his mob-connected father, reveal a McDonald’s manager witnessed the murder through the drive-thru window. “Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the manager said to the 911 operator on Oct. 4, 2018. […]
