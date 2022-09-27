Read full article on original website
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District
CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
indiana105.com
‘Goodwill on the Go’ Event in Gary
In Gary, Goodwill will be at Rees Park from 3pm-6pm Friday September 30, 2022, with Goodwill on the Go. The casual and free event brings the many and varied services Goodwill offers out to the community. There is no need to call or register in advance to attend.
fox32chicago.com
Chinese spy who was living in Chicago, convicted by federal jury
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has found a Chinese national guilty of acting as an agent of a foreign government after a two-week trial. Ji Chaoquin, 31, was found guilty of the charge, as well as one count of making false statements to the U.S. Army. He was acquitted on two counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary names new redevelopment director
The city of Gary has a new redevelopment director. Wendy L. Vachet has been appointed to head the city's Redevelopment Department, according to Mayor Jerome Prince. The city says Vachet comes with 27 years of experience, most recently as a regional planning and environmental manager for Michael Baker International. She is a resident of Gary and has worked with the city's redevelopment commission on a number of projects and initiatives.
95.3 MNC
Patricia Boy brings attention to harmful effects of coal ash
State Representative Patricia Boy is bringing attention to the harmful effects of coal ash on Michigan City’s water supply. She released a statement emphasizing the risks that could soon turn critical for residents. She said, “After 73 years, the seawall we have protecting the city from the generating station...
Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
valpo.life
Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance team allows Valpo to shine
Maintaining and cleaning over 800 acres of land is no small feat. Creating spaces that are not only pristine but also welcoming makes that task even more difficult. That is exactly what the Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance staff does day in and day out. All of this work is handled...
Northwest suburb comes together for 3-year-old with rare neurological disease
The funds raised Sunday through "Austin's A-Team" event will help pay for nursing care, any home renovations and equipment needed for his care.
rejournals.com
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
More jobs, revenue for city does not impress community near Dunbar-Pulaski
It did not seem to matter to a vocal group of residents that Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Reverend Dwight Gardner, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, saw benefits in the sale of Dunbar-Pulaski Middle School to American Kitchen Delights (AKD), a food manufacturer looking to relocate from Harvey, Illinois. The...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as some Chicagoans remain stranded as airports close
Both airports in Orlando and Fort Myers stopped operations Wednesday morning.
wbaa.org
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Native Stays Home for Hurricane
(Orlando, FL) - A former La Porte man is hunkered down for the hurricane approaching Florida. Greg Schultz lives near Orlando, about 60 miles from the Gulf Coast, where Hurricane Ian is approaching. With current wind speeds topping 150 miles per hour, the hurricane is expected to be strong once...
Pet cockatiel named 'Rosie' missing in Chicago area; owner seeks help
People around the Chicago area have been helping to look for a missing pet. She's been spotted flitting about in Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side, even bathing in a gutter.
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, resident flee to Chicago
More than 2.5 million people along the Gulf Coast have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches, and some of them have fled to Chicago to wait out the storm.
