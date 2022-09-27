Read full article on original website
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Mercado Flea market to open on Oct. 9
The public is invited to check out the flea market when it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District.
iheart.com
Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Tucson
Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Tucson has some seriously delicious ones. Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Tucson definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops. Yelp...
KOLD-TV
SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
KOLD-TV
Noon Notebook: Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale
NOON NOTEBOOK: SAHBA Home & Garden Show set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The SAHBA Home & Garden Show is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. KOLD Noon Notebook: Inter-denominational Christian education. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST. |. KOLD Noon Notebook: Inter-denominational Christian education.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – September 2022 – Agua Caliente Park
In the foothills east of Tucson lies Agua Caliente Park, with it’s large palm trees and year round ponds feed by spring water. Originally there were two springs, a hot spring and a cold spring. Over the years attempts to improve the flow of water failed miserably resulting in a combination of the waters, and a lower overall volume of flow.
southernarizonaguide.com
Noodleholics: A Dining Review
Neighbor Roy emailed earlier in the week and told me he wanted to dine this week at Noodleholics, a place he had heard good things about. Noodleholics has two locations, one on Grant Road and the other on Oracle Road. I Googled these locations and chose the Oracle one because it was 2 minutes closer and had a couple of menu items not available at the Grant Road location.
KGUN 9
Last day of monsoon!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into the last day of monsoon and into the weekend, we're seeing average temperatures in the 90s for Tucson and low 80s for Sierra Vista. Chances for scattered showers will increase during the afternoon and evening, especially over the higher elevations. Temperatures...
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
A Workplace That Really Stands Out from the Crowd
When you walk through the doors of Splendido at Rancho Vistoso, you enter an environment where talents are nurtured, passions are pursued, and possibilities abound. It’s ingrained in the culture of the Life Plan Community for those 55 and better, leading to extraordinary experiences for both the residents living there and the team members providing a multitude of services.
How San Xavier Co-op Farm is rising above rising costs
The San Xavier Co-op Farm is receiving high demand for some of their products, but rising costs are preventing them from investing to meet demand.
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
azpm.org
Tucson landlords can no longer discriminate based on source of income
It is no longer legal for landlords in Tucson to reject applications based on renters’ source of income. The new ordinance approved by the mayor and city council is part of the city’s 10-point plan to make housing more affordable. Liz Morales, the director of Tucson’s Housing and...
Emergence Rental Assistance Program trying to get funds distributed
Pima County is urgently trying to get residents the funds needed to pay rent and utilities, but people like Julie Stout are being affected by long wait times.
Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita
Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close
A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
Two upcoming hiring events in Pima County
Pima County Community and Workforce Development will be holding two hiring events in the upcoming days.
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
