Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy music, food, axe-throwing at Chatham OctoberFeast
Chatham OctoberFeast is set for Saturday, October 8. The family fun runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the night life runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Hundreds Gather at Mohawk Chevrolet for Pet Adoption Clinic
BALLSTON SPA — Mohawk Chevrolet welcomed community members to its dealership this past Sunday, Sept. 25 for Mohawk Auto Group’s second in-person pet adoption clinic of the year. Capital Region shelters were scattered throughout the lobby, service drive and exterior to introduce adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles and birds to potential owners.
See Classic Photos from This Abandoned Upstate NY School Before Renovation
The Nelliston School in Fort Plain has been largely dormant since 1974. It opened soon after the Civil War, and provided education for kids of Upstate New York for roughly a century, before being shut down just before the nation's bicentennial. Since that time, it hasn't had a consistent tenant, but has continued to be owned and cared for by village of Nelliston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County festival celebrates cannabis culture
The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
No Bones About It! Must-See ‘Skeleton House’ in Rensselaer County
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? It could be... I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
theupstater.com
Bronck Museum to hold Heritage Craft Fair, Oct. 2
COXSACKIE — On Sunday, Oct. 2, celebrate the fall season in the Hudson Valley at the Bronck Museum’s Heritage Craft, Food and Beverage Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year you won’t want to miss the changes that are being made. In addition to heritage crafters, the museum will be adding brewers, distillers, vintners and all manner of purveyors of heritage foods and drink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tricornernews.com
Smalltown in Millerton
Mark Liebergall, who lives outside the village of Millerton on Silver Mountain, is responsible for the gnomes and other quirky small art pieces popping up around Millerton, including a fairy door under construction on Main Street and a gnome dwelling at Veterans Park. Liebergall is retired from a commercial art career. The original fairy door installed about 30 years ago at Oblong Books has now been completely re-installed by The Small Door Repair Company, which he founded in 2022.
Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Greenville brothers receive award for heroic actions
Three Greenville brothers were honored on Thursday for saving the life of a man trapped in a burning car after a crash. Peter Liquari IV and Nickolas Liquari, both 14, and their brother Dylan Liquari, 7, received Liberty Medals, the highest civilian honor that a New York resident can receive from the State Senate and is awarded to individuals for heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of their fellow New Yorkers.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4
All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Malta-Stillwater EMS member dies unexpectedly
Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away.
MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair
MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
WNYT
Beloved Rensselaer neighbor gets surprise honor on national TV
It was quite the surprise this week for a beloved neighbor in Rensselaer. Ernie Mann woke up one morning to not only a crowd of his cheering neighbors, but a camera crew from The Today Show. It was all on live TV. It all started with an email to honor...
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Visitation scheduled for Meghan Marohn
A funeral date has been set for Meghan Marohn, the Shaker High School teacher who was found dead in Massachusetts.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Fire destroys popular New Paltz restaurant
At approximately 6:21a.m. on September 29, the New Paltz Fire Department (NPFD) responded to a call reporting smoke coming from a building at 15 ½ North Front Street in the Village of New Paltz. The location was a local hotspot, Mexican Kitchen, which recently came under new ownership a month ago. According to NPFD Chief Cory Wirthmann, the firefighters that arrived on the scene saw “smoke coming out from the roof,” and began immediately to try and suppress the fire, which they were able to do within a half hour, but it was not enough to save the small, wooden structure. “What remained of the building was leaning onto the building next to it and we had to level it,” said Wirthmann. “It’s sad because these new owners only had the business for a month.”
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
Comments / 0