At approximately 6:21a.m. on September 29, the New Paltz Fire Department (NPFD) responded to a call reporting smoke coming from a building at 15 ½ North Front Street in the Village of New Paltz. The location was a local hotspot, Mexican Kitchen, which recently came under new ownership a month ago. According to NPFD Chief Cory Wirthmann, the firefighters that arrived on the scene saw “smoke coming out from the roof,” and began immediately to try and suppress the fire, which they were able to do within a half hour, but it was not enough to save the small, wooden structure. “What remained of the building was leaning onto the building next to it and we had to level it,” said Wirthmann. “It’s sad because these new owners only had the business for a month.”

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO