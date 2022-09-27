Lakers were willing to trade two first-round picks for Irving/Mitchell

Early this summer, the big talk surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers was their quest to trade Russell Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Those talks ultimately fell apart, and one reason, according to multiple reports, was the Lakers’ supposed unwillingness to include two future first-round draft picks.

The team then showed interest in another All-Star guard, Donovan Mitchell, who was eventually sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to a new report by Dave McMenamin, those initial reports about Los Angeles not wanting to send out enough draft capital were wrong.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Though the team ultimately came up short, stars like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell were reportedly considered. In fact, the Lakers reportedly showed a willingness to part ways with both their 2027 first-round pick and 2029 first-round pick if it meant getting a chance to land either Irving or Mitchell. “‘Listen, had the Lakers been able to acquire Kyrie Irving or the Lakers been able to acquire Donovan Mitchell, both those players, the Lakers were willing and able to move both those picks,’ reported Dave McMenamin on Brian Windhorst’s podcast.”

On Monday, general manager Rob Pelinka talked about the importance of using the Lakers’ draft capital only in a trade that would greatly improve their chances of winning the NBA championship while LeBron James is still with them.

Their options as far as a potential Westbrook trade have dried up as the summer has progressed, but there is always a chance something highly viable opens up closer to the trade deadline in February.