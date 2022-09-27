ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#16 Notre Dame Tops Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. – The Boston College women's soccer team fell to #16 Notre Dame, 3-0, on Thursday night at the Newton Campus Soccer Field. The teams battled evenly through the opening 20 minutes and traded chances in their respective offensive zones. It would be the Fighting Irish, though, that broke through first in the 22nd minute.
#7/8 Quinnipiac Up Next For the Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The #15/14 Boston College women's hockey team will return to the ice on Friday night, traveling to Quinnipiac for a non-conference game at Frank Perrotti, Jr. Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., with the contest streaming live on ESPN+. GAME 2 | #14/15...
Eagles Hold Off Bryant In Five Set Thriller

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College defeated Bryant on Wednesday evening, the Eagles won by scores of 25-10, 25-13, and 15-11. Junior outside hitter Alayna Crabtree (Normal, Ill) and Sophomore middle blocker Jenna Pollock (St. Catharines, Ont) paced the BC offense tonight with 11 kills each. Pollock also made her presence known defensively adding four blocks and two digs as well.
