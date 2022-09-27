Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
americanbankingnews.com
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend
Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
americanbankingnews.com
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
americanbankingnews.com
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SLVM)
Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.
americanbankingnews.com
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXS)
AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
americanbankingnews.com
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
americanbankingnews.com
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.3%.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 92.4%
Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.38.
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance. NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.
americanbankingnews.com
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 419.4% in September
AACAY stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.
americanbankingnews.com
Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRNY. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.
americanbankingnews.com
Conning Inc. Acquires 5,007 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend
Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
