Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend
Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRNY. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.
Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SLVM)
Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.
ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $17.39 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.
Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 92.4%
Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.38.
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 419.4% in September
AACAY stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.
Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Shares of FRRFF stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. 4imprint Group has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $41.30. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. Separately, Barclays increased their...
Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25
Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of SGA stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.44. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.
Veriti Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
