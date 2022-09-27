Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO