Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street
Price targets on these stocks are miles above their present market values.
The Worst Warren Buffett Pick to Own Right Now, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
You'll probably be surprised by this choice.
Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SLVM)
Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.
Veriti Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.
ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $17.39 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.
Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Grows By 800.0%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 424,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 986.3% in September
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF. Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.
2,704 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
