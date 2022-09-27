ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate takes key vote to advance government funding after Manchin drops plan amid GOP backlash

By Clare Foran, CNN
 2 days ago
The Hill

Senate advances stopgap funding bill minus Manchin language

The Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to start debate on a stopgap government funding bill without Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform language. The stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution, would keep the government’s lights on through Dec. 16 and include $12.4 billion in aid for Ukraine against Russia, $4.5 billion for natural disaster assistance, $1 billion to help with heating homes this coming winter and $20 million to deal with the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., among other things.
