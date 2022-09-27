Read full article on original website
5th Grade State Fair
Fifth grade Rees students each made a project representing one of the 50 states. They shared information about the state and displayed their project at their state fair. It was great to see their awesome projects and the students and parents loved listening to information about their states. GREAT WORK Eagles!
5th Grade Keyboarding Winners
Congratulations to these amazing 5th grade students! They did a wonderful job during their 15 days of keyboarding and were announced as the winners from their classes. The winners include: Katelynn Moody, Sophie Tregaskis, Jackson Clonts, Chloe Buhler, Brinlee Hathaway, Charlie Knowlden, Mason Tamez, Tui Mauga, and Leila Ziebarth. Way to SOAR Eagles!
Second Grade Fun Friday
Our second graders have been working hard and enjoyed a fun Friday activity with water and activities! Way to go Second Graders!
Boys Golf - Region 9 Champs
Big news! Our Dons Golf team battled for the Region Title yesterday! Preston Field won the day with a great round. Our team also beat the next closest competitor by 19 strokes to claim region in a commanding fashion. Great representation by the Dons! Can’t wait for State!. Photo...
