Are You Helping or Interfering?
Help occurs when people are assisted to achieve the things that are important to them. The goals of the person being helped are crucial in determining whether something is helpful or not. If someone doesn’t find a particular gesture or program helpful, then it is not helpful. It’s wonderful...
Become an Upstander and #Stopbullying
All young people deserve to grow up safely and thrive. Be an upstander and help #StopBullying in your community!. Bullying is a type of violence experienced by youth and it can happen in person and through technology, known as cyberbullying. Bullying negatively impacts all youth involved, including those who are bullied, those who bully others, and those who witness the bullying (bystanders).
What Happened to Adolescence?
Adolescence is a time to develop skills and capacities for independence, responsibility, and meaningful relationships. Over the past 30 years, typical activities of adolescence have been replaced with highly structured “enrichment." Children of all ages need more developmentally appropriate, unsupervised, unstructured time in order to succeed as adults. By...
