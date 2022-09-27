All young people deserve to grow up safely and thrive. Be an upstander and help #StopBullying in your community!. Bullying is a type of violence experienced by youth and it can happen in person and through technology, known as cyberbullying. Bullying negatively impacts all youth involved, including those who are bullied, those who bully others, and those who witness the bullying (bystanders).

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO