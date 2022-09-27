Rose Ann Goodman age 97 of Broken Bow, NE passed away September 28, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating, with a Rosary to be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at Govier Brother Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO