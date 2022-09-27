Read full article on original website
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
Radio Ink
Ed Ryan, In The Eye Of Ian
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — As the noon hour arrived in Lee County, Fla., the Editor of Radio Ink shifted away from his duties at the industry trade publication and put on his reporter’s hat. Ed Ryan, with his wife Kim, also cover the beach hamlet of Fort Myers Beach, coverage that began somewhat accidentally with the launch of the “Beach Talk Radio” podcast.
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
moderncampground.com
Florida Campgrounds Devastated by Hurricane Ian, FRVCA Ready to Help
Despite damages caused by the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, campgrounds and RV parks across Florida will get back up stronger, Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) President and CEO Bobby Cornwell assured in a post-hurricane update email sent to members today. “Florida is not shut-down and SW Florida will...
newsy.com
Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks
The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere
It will take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
WCTV
Former WCTV meteorologist among the millions evacuating Florida gulf coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s now or never for folks along the gulf coast, from Tampa south to Fort Myers. At least 2.5 million people are in evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida. Tampa resident Ray Hawthorne is in that group. He’s a familiar face to...
Naples, Florida recovering after Hurricane Ian rocked community
Hurricane Ian’s record-breaking storm surge forced Naples, Florida firefighters to get creative in their rescue efforts. NBC News’ Sam Brock spoke with residents about the shock and pain felt over the last 24 hours.Sept. 29, 2022.
Hurricane Ian tracker 12:30 am: Sarasota-Naples area under great threat
The National Hurricane Center is anticipating "life-threatening storm surge" and "catastrophic winds" as Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday.
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief
Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
Publix to donate water and ice as part of hurricane relief efforts
Publix Super Markets announced associates will distribute nearly 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice to individuals affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
WINKNEWS.com
LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open
HOME DEPOT—Most locations are open but working with limited crews and many have limited inventory, but more trucks are coming. Call to inquire; they are answering lines quickly. Here are a few we know are open with regular or modified hours:. East Bonita Springs: 11941 Bonita Beach. Fort Myers...
allaccess.com
Radio Works To Save Lives As Hurricane Ian Smacks Cuba, On The Way To Florida As A Cat 3 Storm With An Upgrade To Cat 4 By Wednesday
What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
businessobserverfl.com
Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian
Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
