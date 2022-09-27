ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
Radio Ink

Ed Ryan, In The Eye Of Ian

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — As the noon hour arrived in Lee County, Fla., the Editor of Radio Ink shifted away from his duties at the industry trade publication and put on his reporter’s hat. Ed Ryan, with his wife Kim, also cover the beach hamlet of Fort Myers Beach, coverage that began somewhat accidentally with the launch of the “Beach Talk Radio” podcast.
LEE COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

Florida Campgrounds Devastated by Hurricane Ian, FRVCA Ready to Help

Despite damages caused by the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, campgrounds and RV parks across Florida will get back up stronger, Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) President and CEO Bobby Cornwell assured in a post-hurricane update email sent to members today. “Florida is not shut-down and SW Florida will...
FLORIDA STATE
newsy.com

Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks

The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
allaccess.com

Radio Works To Save Lives As Hurricane Ian Smacks Cuba, On The Way To Florida As A Cat 3 Storm With An Upgrade To Cat 4 By Wednesday

What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian

Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
NAPLES, FL

