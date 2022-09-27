ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change

Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled

A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
