Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
BBC
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled
A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
