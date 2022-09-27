Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Charley Hull wins in Texas to end 6 years without LPGA title
THE COLONY, Texas — (AP) — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA. Hull won...
GOLF・
Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start
After an 0-5 start to the season, including two consecutive defeats in Pac-12 Conference play, Colorado fired head coach Karl
