ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Charley Hull wins in Texas to end 6 years without LPGA title

THE COLONY, Texas — (AP) — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA. Hull won...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy