Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
What Those in the Helping Professions Want You to Know About Self-Care
For those in helping professions, caring is their superpower—but it can also be their kryptonite. Boundaries and limits can help people in helping professions keep caring in ways that are healthier and more sustainable. Work-life balance is healthy for everyone but especially those in the helping and caregiving professions.
Parents explain why their kids get a 'hygiene budget' and it's such a smart way to teach budgeting
Jess and Dub McCorkle recently made waves on TikTok when they revealed that they give each of their three kids a quarterly hygiene budget. The couple, who document their family's life on the road in an RV, left social media users divided with this particular revelation as many believed the kids are too young to have this kind of responsibility and others saw the tactic as a great way to teach kids budgeting and real-life situations. "We homeschool our kids on the road, and it’s very important as part of our homeschooling to teach our kids about finances," Jess explains in one video of her 11-year-old daughter Grace shopping.
