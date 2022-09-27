Jess and Dub McCorkle recently made waves on TikTok when they revealed that they give each of their three kids a quarterly hygiene budget. The couple, who document their family's life on the road in an RV, left social media users divided with this particular revelation as many believed the kids are too young to have this kind of responsibility and others saw the tactic as a great way to teach kids budgeting and real-life situations. "We homeschool our kids on the road, and it’s very important as part of our homeschooling to teach our kids about finances," Jess explains in one video of her 11-year-old daughter Grace shopping.

