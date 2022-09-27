Read full article on original website
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
WALB 10
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
WALB 10
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
WCTV
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it’ll offer free water to those who need it. With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings vs Wildcats ticket information available
LOWNDES CO. – Ticket information is available for the Winnersville Classic between the Lowndes Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats. Our Vikings will have an open week before beginning region play on October 7 when we host Valdosta High in a Region 1-7A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
Jefferson County will have school this week
After previously announcing closures, Jefferson County Schools K-12 has announced that schools will NOT be closing this week.
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
southgatv.com
Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Emergency Management update on Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is still intensifying but the forecast has shifted significantly to the East since Monday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Tallahassee continue to stress that there could still be slight shifts in either direction before the storm makes landfall.
laniercountynewsonline.com
LCHS Football Team Wins!
LAKELAND, Georgia – The Lanier County High School (LCHS) football won their Homecoming 2022 game with a final score of 14 to 21. The Dawgs played Pelham High School at Roquemore Field. The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, September 30, was moved to Wednesday, September 28th and was...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Panthers fall at Cook in defensive struggle
ADEL, GA – Due to anticipated bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the high school football game between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Cook Hornets at Cook High School (CHS) in Adel, GA had to be moved from this Friday to Wednesday, September 28. In that game, the Panthers played solid on the defensive end, but struggled to get their offense going. As a result, SCHS fell to CHS 13-7 in its first GHSA Region 1-AA contest of the season.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
WCTV
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
