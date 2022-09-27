The big story in the world — actually, in the universe — this week is that NASA has figured out a way to fly a projectile into an asteroid with the intent of rerouting it. That’s right. NASA actually flew something the size of a “vending machine” into a harmless asteroid as somewhat of a test. The goal was to learn if (should such a threat occur) scientists could successfully redirect an asteroid from hitting our planet.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO