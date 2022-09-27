ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Encouraging Video Of Steelers Star T.J. Watt Emerges

T.J. Watt is doing everything in his power to get back to playing ASAP. The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher was going through some individual drills off to the side while the rest of his teammates were practicing. Watt got injured in the late stages of the Steelers' Week 1...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Major Steelers Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting off the week on a bad foot with an unfortunate piece of injury news. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol. Fitzpatrick was assessed following last Thursday's loss to the Browns in Cleveland. If Fitzpatrick can't...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Clear Decision On Starting Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't interested in benching Mitch Trubisky. Tomlin spoke about the quarterback situation during his regularly scheduled Tuesday afternoon press conference and said that Trubisky has shown improvement each week in "all areas." Even though Mike Tomlin is saying this, the stats don't exactly back...
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans “Shouldn’t Expect To See Kenny Pickett Any Time Soon” According To Amazon Prime Insider on 93.7 The Fan

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. This is a must-win game and it looks like right now the Steelers offense is going to be counted on heavily to carry the day. Michael Smith, who saw the Steelers first hand last Thursday as part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football coverage team, joined The PM Team w Poni & Mueller to discuss the black and gold.
Tribune-Review

It's 'back to the drawing board' for NT Tyson Alualu after losing his starting job with Steelers

Tyson Alualu met with coach Mike Tomlin on Wednesday morning to learn the reasons he has been demoted to second string on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart. A day earlier, Montravius Adams was listed as the first-team nose tackle, a pronouncement that comes at the expense of Alualu, who has started 26 games in six seasons with the Steelers. He is the first starter to be demoted on offense or defense this season.
Tribune-Review

Tim Benz: When does 'steady, stable' become 'stubborn' for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin?

The big story in the world — actually, in the universe — this week is that NASA has figured out a way to fly a projectile into an asteroid with the intent of rerouting it. That’s right. NASA actually flew something the size of a “vending machine” into a harmless asteroid as somewhat of a test. The goal was to learn if (should such a threat occur) scientists could successfully redirect an asteroid from hitting our planet.
