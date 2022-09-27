Read full article on original website
Encouraging Video Of Steelers Star T.J. Watt Emerges
T.J. Watt is doing everything in his power to get back to playing ASAP. The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher was going through some individual drills off to the side while the rest of his teammates were practicing. Watt got injured in the late stages of the Steelers' Week 1...
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
Mike Tomlin Announces Major Steelers Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting off the week on a bad foot with an unfortunate piece of injury news. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol. Fitzpatrick was assessed following last Thursday's loss to the Browns in Cleveland. If Fitzpatrick can't...
Minkah Fitzpatrick gets troublesome injury update ahead of Steelers’ Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has entered concussion protocol, per Brooke Pryor. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Fitzpatrick was attended to after the loss against the Cleveland Browns last week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also dealing with health concerns, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury....
Mike Tomlin Announces Clear Decision On Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't interested in benching Mitch Trubisky. Tomlin spoke about the quarterback situation during his regularly scheduled Tuesday afternoon press conference and said that Trubisky has shown improvement each week in "all areas." Even though Mike Tomlin is saying this, the stats don't exactly back...
Steelers Fans “Shouldn’t Expect To See Kenny Pickett Any Time Soon” According To Amazon Prime Insider on 93.7 The Fan
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. This is a must-win game and it looks like right now the Steelers offense is going to be counted on heavily to carry the day. Michael Smith, who saw the Steelers first hand last Thursday as part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football coverage team, joined The PM Team w Poni & Mueller to discuss the black and gold.
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2.
Jordan Berry returns to Steelers after injury to Pressley Harvin III
Jordan Berry is back for another stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 31-year-old punter was signed to the practice squad Tuesday, a day when coach Mike Tomlin announced that Pressley Harvin III is dealing with hip discomfort. Berry was the Steelers punter from 2015-19. The Steelers replaced him with Dustin...
Days after birth of son, punter Jordan Berry rejoins familiar Steelers
Getting signed to an NFL roster wasn’t even the most eventful part of the past week for Jordan Berry. The veteran punter signed on to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad Tuesday. Six days prior, he and his wife, Emily, welcomed a son, Cooper, into the world. “It’s been...
Matt Canada Reveals Steelers Have Made 'Corrections' On Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has a chance to get his unit back on track against the New York Jets this Sunday. So how does he feel about the offense heading into the weekend?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Canada made it clear that he recognizes that his...
It's 'back to the drawing board' for NT Tyson Alualu after losing his starting job with Steelers
Tyson Alualu met with coach Mike Tomlin on Wednesday morning to learn the reasons he has been demoted to second string on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart. A day earlier, Montravius Adams was listed as the first-team nose tackle, a pronouncement that comes at the expense of Alualu, who has started 26 games in six seasons with the Steelers. He is the first starter to be demoted on offense or defense this season.
Tim Benz: When does 'steady, stable' become 'stubborn' for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin?
The big story in the world — actually, in the universe — this week is that NASA has figured out a way to fly a projectile into an asteroid with the intent of rerouting it. That’s right. NASA actually flew something the size of a “vending machine” into a harmless asteroid as somewhat of a test. The goal was to learn if (should such a threat occur) scientists could successfully redirect an asteroid from hitting our planet.
