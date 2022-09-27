Read full article on original website
Council approves contract to take its trash to Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. — The city is close to having an agreement to take its garbage to a Blountville landfill and contracting with a firm to install temperature monitoring equipment at its closed landfill. The City Council voted 4-1 Friday morning to enter into a contract with Eco-Safe Systems, LLC,...
Bluff City appoints a new council member
The Bluff City Town Council’s monthlong search for a new board member concluded this week when the board held a special meeting Tuesday and voted to appoint new Alderwoman Julie Venable to the position. Bluff City Mayor and Town Manager Jeff Broyles is glad to have all five seats...
County supervisors, Abingdon council members discuss parking
For the first time in more than three years, the Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting with the Abingdon Virginia Town Council Thursday. The two boards met to discuss the ongoing construction and renovation of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Abingdon. Courthouse construction is ongoing...
Damascus, Abingdon town council candidates to attend forum
The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia is sponsoring two forums for town council candidates. The Damascus forum will be held at the Old Mill Inn Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. The Abingdon forum will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County
Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure. Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.
Pockets of high COVID transmissions remain, but cases are declining in most of the region
This region contains nearly all of the pockets of high COVID-19 community levels in Tennessee and Virginia, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday rated Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee with high rates of disease transmissibility. They are the only ones in Tennessee.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. September 25, 2022. Editorial: College isn’t the only path to success. As the cost of college continues to skyrocket and enrollment continues to plummet, the nation’s post-secondary institutions are being forced to evaluate their value proposition. Students and parents who face decades of college debt are being told that successful careers and six-figure incomes await them elsewhere.
$5.8 billion for rail in Virginia, but $0 for Bristol
Virginia’s new draft, $5.8 billion statewide rail plan includes no funding to extend passenger service to Bristol and indicates such service depends on Tennessee. Unveiled this week, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan includes 174 total projects with more than $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger projects and more than $440 million for 93 short- and long-term freight projects.
Sheriff's office receives accreditation
The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has earned the agency’s fifth accreditation award from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). The department received its initial accreditation in June 2006. Every four years, the re-accreditation process involves an independent review and on-site assessment by the commission,...
Ballad: 'COVID long haul is real, we are here to help'
Thousands in this region continue to cope with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus months after their primary symptoms subsided, but many aren’t seeking available treatment, according to providers at Ballad Health System’s Center for Post-COVID Care. Ballad established the clinic in April 2021, just over a year...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
Abingdon sweeps team titles at Randy Smith Classic
BRISTOL, Va. – The glorious past and promising future of cross country in the Mountain Empire was on display Thursday at Sugar Hollow Park. With course record holder Fleet Hower from Marion watching on, traditional power Abingdon swept the team titles in the Randy Smith Classic. The meet included...
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Gate City powers to another victory over Pioneers
GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils entered the football season searching for their first winning record since 2014. Following Friday night’s performance at Legion Field, that prize is within sight. Behind 295 yards rushing, Gate City improved to 4-2 with a 28-14 win over the...
College Football Boxes
LR-McGee 1 run (Medlin kick) LR-Payne 62 pass from White (Medlin kick) LR-McGee 16 run (Medlin kick) VW-Harrison 8 pass from Jackson (Dalton kick) LR-Davis 13 run (Medlin kick) LR-Martin 15 pass from White (Medlin kick) ***. Team Stats. People are also reading…. First downs: LR 19; VW 12. Rush-yards...
Short week, no problem: E&H punishes Catawba for SAC win
EMORY, Va. – Beating an undefeated perennial powerhouse on the road in overtime during your first year within South Atlantic Conference play?. Meh, that was last week’s news. The new trend? Emory & Henry College has now moved on to winning conference tilts during short weeks. With Hurricane...
ONE YEAR LATER: Rye Cove goes from suspending season to 5-0
CLINCHPORT, Va. – Jonathon Howell had seen and heard about such scenes playing out at other localities for other squads comprised of other teenagers. Standing-room only crowds hanging on every play; those same spectators flooding the field after a victory to offer congratulatory words and pats on the back; prominent placements on the local television highlight shows and in the pages of newspapers; questions about the team from childhood chums in the hallways and strangers in the community.
ETSU hosts Chattanooga in Rail Rivalry
Coming in: Chattanooga (3-1, 1-0), lost to Illinois, 31-0, on Sept. 22; ETSU (2-2, 0-2), def. Robert Morris, 45-3, last Saturday. What to watch for: Thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it promises to be chilly, windy and rainy as ETSU looks to claim The Rail Rivalry for the first time since 2018…Game time has been moved from 7:30 to 3 p.m. in hopes of lessening the impact from the storm…Chattanooga holds the all-time series lead 24-19-1, including a 4-1 mark since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2016…Defense has been the theme in the last three games, with the Mocs outscoring the Bucs 51-46...ETSU’s lone loss in last year’s Southern Conference championship season was to the Mocs…Chattanooga, who lost last Thursday at Big 10 foe Illinois, is ranked 10th and 12th in the most recent FCS polls… ETSU is led on offense by Jacob Saylors, who was the Southern Conference preseason player of the year. He became the third ETSU running back to eclipse 3,000 career yards after last week’s 163 yards and three touchdowns against Robert Morris…Devonnsha Maxwell, the SoCon preseason defensive player of the year, has 7.5 career sacks against ETSU, including a school record five last season…Saylors has rushed for 211 yards in three games against the Mocs, while Ailyn Ford has 295 yards and three scores against the Bucs…ETSU has committed eight turnovers this season, including seven interceptions, while the Mocs have turned it over six times…ETSU has a pair of freshman from Chattanooga…ETSU has just two home games remaining after this one, on Oct. 22 vs. Samford and Nov. 12 with Western Carolina…Beer will be sold at ETSU home football games for the first time beginning today.
