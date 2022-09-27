ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ballparkdigest.com

MiLB returns to Jackson’s Smith-Wills Stadium–for a day

Minor League Baseball is returning to Smith-Wills Stadium, former home of the Texas League’s Jackson Mets and Jackson Generals, for an exhibition game between the Mississippi Braves (Double-A; Southern League) and the Jackson State University Tigers. The Hank Aaron Tribute Game, set for April 5, 2023, was announced today...
Vicksburg Post

Gators face Provine for homecoming

Even after three lopsided region wins, Vicksburg High football coach Todd McDaniel believes his team has not yet lived up to its full potential. And that, he said, needs to change. The Gators (3-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) play Provine (2-3, 0-3) for homecoming on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at...
WJTV 12

Raleigh Honors the Deaths of Two of Their Teammates

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Friday, Raleigh along with Madison-Ridgeland Academy honored the death of two Lions players. During the summer Ethan Adcock died from drowning, while Isaiah Strickland passed away from a car crash in late September. Before the Lions game against MRA, Strickland’s father led the team out onto the field. A powerful moment […]
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
WLBT

Canton schools celebrate historic rise in academic rating

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and school leaders in Canton were indulging in the many festivities in celebration of the district’s success and historic ranking Friday. “Hey! Hey! Hey! We are coming up, the McNeal Way,” the children said in celebration. The Canton Public School District has been...
WJTV 12

Senior Tailgate held at Jackson Medical Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys.  Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university […]
Madison County Journal

Ridgeland senior aces ACT

Allen C. Richert III, son of Dr. Allen Richert, Jr. and Dr. Jan Richardson Richert and a senior at Ridgeland High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S....
WLBT

Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slip of the tongue led to a new t-shirt business for a former J-Sette. Charlotte Collins works as a Rehab Director and Physical Therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She is also a pilates instructor, and combining two words in her class turned into...
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS

