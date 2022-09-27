Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Related
WLBT
The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle for the top spot in Region 3 of MHSAA 6a football between the undefeated and #1 Brandon Bulldogs at the undefeated #6 Warren Central Vikings headlined week 7 of Mississippi high school football. To see the full list of scores, click here. #1 Brandon...
Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down
Deion Sanders sent a message to the water-ravaged resident of his hometown of Fort Myers. It was hit directly by Hurricane Ian. The post Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ballparkdigest.com
MiLB returns to Jackson’s Smith-Wills Stadium–for a day
Minor League Baseball is returning to Smith-Wills Stadium, former home of the Texas League’s Jackson Mets and Jackson Generals, for an exhibition game between the Mississippi Braves (Double-A; Southern League) and the Jackson State University Tigers. The Hank Aaron Tribute Game, set for April 5, 2023, was announced today...
Vicksburg Post
Gators face Provine for homecoming
Even after three lopsided region wins, Vicksburg High football coach Todd McDaniel believes his team has not yet lived up to its full potential. And that, he said, needs to change. The Gators (3-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) play Provine (2-3, 0-3) for homecoming on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahoningmatters.com
With PGA Tour schedule changes coming, Sanderson Farms Championship comfortable with fall position
JACKSON, Miss. – There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the PGA Tour’s fall series schedule beginning next season. Yet for Steve Jent, the Sanderson Farms Championship executive director, he’s comfortable with his tournament’s position. Although the Tour’s best players have agreed to play against one another...
mahoningmatters.com
Brandon Matthews’ honeymoon is off to a great start at Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. – It’s likely Brandon Matthews will never forget his first round of professional golf as a married man. Especially since it’s one that has him tied for the first-round lead. Matthews fired at 5-under 67 on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 Sanderson...
WLBT
Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Felecia Nave said, “we’re hitting above our weight class. Because we believe in our students. We believe in what Alcorn State University has to offer.”. Dr. Felecia Nave is part of the historic 150 years of Alcorn State University. She is the first...
Raleigh Honors the Deaths of Two of Their Teammates
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Friday, Raleigh along with Madison-Ridgeland Academy honored the death of two Lions players. During the summer Ethan Adcock died from drowning, while Isaiah Strickland passed away from a car crash in late September. Before the Lions game against MRA, Strickland’s father led the team out onto the field. A powerful moment […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
mississippicir.org
Clarion Ledger, MCIR investigation for lead in Jackson water reveals broader issues.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that extensive testing of Jackson's beleaguered water system revealed a tiny portion of the city had lead in its water, but smaller-scale independent testing by the Clarion Ledger and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting suggests that elevated lead results could be more widespread. At...
WLBT
Canton schools celebrate historic rise in academic rating
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and school leaders in Canton were indulging in the many festivities in celebration of the district’s success and historic ranking Friday. “Hey! Hey! Hey! We are coming up, the McNeal Way,” the children said in celebration. The Canton Public School District has been...
WAPT
'The future of the world is in some of these classrooms,' Emmy-winning actress says at JSU event
JACKSON, Miss. — One of the stars of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was in Jackson Thursday for a fundraising event. Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke during Jackson State University's annual Mary E. Peoples Scholarship luncheon — her first speaking engagement since she won an Emmy for her role as teacher Barbara Howard in the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Senior Tailgate held at Jackson Medical Mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys. Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university […]
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland senior aces ACT
Allen C. Richert III, son of Dr. Allen Richert, Jr. and Dr. Jan Richardson Richert and a senior at Ridgeland High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S....
WLBT
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slip of the tongue led to a new t-shirt business for a former J-Sette. Charlotte Collins works as a Rehab Director and Physical Therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She is also a pilates instructor, and combining two words in her class turned into...
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments / 0