RTD light rail lines will continue to see delays this week due to ongoing repairs

Crews look over one section of a RTD light-rail train that derailed at the intersection of East Exposition Avenue and South Sable Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Aurora, Colo.(TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE) TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Denver RTD light rail train riders will continue to see impacts to service on the E, H and R lines south of the Southmoor Station due to ongoing repair issues, according to a spokesperson Tuesday.

“The repairs on the E, H and R lines will continue through the week,” Spokesperson Tina Jaquez said via email. “This will require us to maintain 30-minute frequencies on the line. We regret any inconvenience this causes our customers. We appreciate patience as we continue to make repairs.”

The bus shuttle between Florida and 13th Avenue will continue as repairs to the R Line continue after a train derailed at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard Sept. 21. Rescuers treated 24 patients for minor injuries, three were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an Aurora Fire department spokeswoman.

There are no new updates on the investigation into what caused the derailment, she said.

RTD early Monday suspended all light rail train service between its Colorado, Ridgegate and Florida stations for "emergency maintenance." Shuttle busses were offered to riders of the H, R and E lines. They remained closed until Monday afternoon.

But Monday's closure was caused by contractors working on the lines Sunday accidently severing the wrong wires, Jaquez said Monday.

"It wasn't related to the derailment," she said.

More than 617,000 riders used the R Line between January and July.