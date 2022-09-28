Former Clarendon County schools join Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Park

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Biden approved federal assistant for SC in responds to Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
President approves State of Emergency for South Carolina
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. What this means is federal assistance will now be available to supplement local response efforts to emergency conditions resulting from the storm. According to the order, the...
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston County
Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in Georgetown, north of the Charleston area, sparing the Lowcountry from grave storm surges that were predicted the previous day. But hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered coastal South Carolina throughout Sept. 30 as the storm accelerated north at 15...
The Post and Courier
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included...
The Post and Courier
Ian is no longer a threat to SC after slashing through Georgetown, other coastal cities
Ian is no longer considered a threat to South Carolina following a day of heavy rain and gusty winds across the coast. Georgetown and areas along the state's northern coast saw the worst of the Category 1 storm that has since lost its tropical characteristics. Meteorologist Douglas Berry with the...
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
The Post and Courier
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while...
The Post and Courier
Charleston port dispute not among issues union wants to resolve ahead of new contract
The union that represents dockworkers at the Port of Charleston wants to resolve legal disputes before it starts to negotiate a new contract covering the East and Gulf coasts, but a labor disagreement at the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston won't be on the table. The International Longshoremen's Association said...
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
The Post and Courier
Piers in Horry, Georgetown counties reported damaged by Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN — Following Hurricane Ian's landfall, reports of damage across the Grand Strand started coming in, including two destroyed piers. The hurricane made landfall at Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30, the Weather Channel reported. Flooding damaged at least two piers including the Cherry Grove Pier in North...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
The Post and Courier
Horry, Georgetown counties assess aftermath of Ian's landfall
GEORGETOWN — Clear blue skies and cool temperatures allowed residents of the Grand Strand to begin picking up the pieces following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall just south of Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30 and wrought flooding and destruction along the coastline. "Our assessment...
The Post and Courier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
