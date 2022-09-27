ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: A surprisingly bold prediction for the Missouri game

Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit

Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
MACON, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge

ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
MONROE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
GEORGIA STATE
Tyler Williams
tampamagazines.com

The History of Tampa’s Biggest Rival High Schools

“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks

'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
FLORIDA STATE

