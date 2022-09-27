Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James
Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
Georgia football: A surprisingly bold prediction for the Missouri game
Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.
247Sports
2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit
Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
accesswdun.com
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win
MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Albany Herald
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
RELATED PEOPLE
tampamagazines.com
The History of Tampa’s Biggest Rival High Schools
“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
Jefferson County man with lengthy arrest record in Alabama charged with double homicide in Florida
An Alabama man with a lengthy history of property crime arrests has been charged in a double homicide in Florida. Roger Myles Gilbert, a 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the slayings of David Mikell and Shane Clements. The victims were fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lake County, FL.’s Altoona community on Aug. 25.
Albany Herald
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
Three Florida Men Arrested Trying To Steal Traffic Lights
Three Florida men have been arrested after an off-duty detective caught the cutting down traffic lights. According to deputies, on Sunday at 1 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s detective was driving home from an off-duty detail when he saw a suspicious van in the area
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say
Officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks
'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
Comments / 0