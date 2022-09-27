ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch

Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
ComicBook

Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit

The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
E! News

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
Deadline

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
People

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'

Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC A new class of interns has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial. In an exclusive trailer for the 19th season of ABC's hit drama series Grey's Anatomy, the new interim Chief of Surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) greets the interns at the hospital in a scene reminiscent of when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) brought Meredith and her fellow interns to the O.R. in the pilot episode.  "Congratulations. You did. You're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired...
KTVB

George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
TVLine

American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed

Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
KTVB

'The Gabby Petito Story': Inside Lifetime's True-Crime Movie About the #VanLife Murder (Exclusive)

After her disappearance captured America’s attention last year, Gabby Petito’s ill-fated “van life” adventure with fiancé Brian Laundrie, the suspect in her murder who later committed suicide, is now being chronicled in the Lifetime true-crime film, The Gabby Petito Story. Only ET was on set with stars Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall as well as director Thora Birch, where they talked about the responsibility of telling this cautionary tale about domestic abuse in relationships.
MOVIES

