Lil Rel Howery Brings The Laughs In The Hilarious Trailer For The Snoop Dogg Produced Comedy ‘Bromates’
Lil Rel Howery and Josh Brener star in the buddy comedy that follows two best friends who both have recently broken up with their girlfriends.
Jim Parsons Grapples With Love And Loss In 'Spoiler Alert' Trailer
"The Big Bang Theory" actor stars opposite Ben Aldridge in the heartbreaking gay romance, which hits theaters in December.
OWN and Onyx Collective Unveil 'The Hair Tales' Trailer With Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis & More
"It can feel like it's just a conversation about hair, but it's not," Tracee Ellis Ross says as the trailer for OWN and Disney's Onyx Collective new docuseries opens. "It never is," Oprah Winfrey responds. That's the basic premise behind The Hair Tales, a six-part series exploring the stories and...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'
Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC A new class of interns has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial. In an exclusive trailer for the 19th season of ABC's hit drama series Grey's Anatomy, the new interim Chief of Surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) greets the interns at the hospital in a scene reminiscent of when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) brought Meredith and her fellow interns to the O.R. in the pilot episode. "Congratulations. You did. You're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired...
George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed
Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
'Bros' Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Get Tested on How Well They Know Each Other (Exclusive)
A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of romantic comedies, Billy Eichner channeled years of watching those films -- either not seeing himself reflected onscreen or always pushed to the sidelines -- into Bros, the hilarious new R-rated gay rom-com co-written by and starring the former host of Billy on the Street. Ahead...
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
Gabby Windey Defends Her Awkward 'Dancing With the Stars' Kiss With Erich Schwer (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey has something to say about her Dancing With the Stars performance kiss. The Bachelorette alum received a sweet on-stage smooch from her fiance, Erich Schwer, as she completed her Viennese walz to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday night's show -- but she tells ET backstage that the moment was filled with more nerves than passion.
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
Why ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke May Look Familiar
Olivia Cooke plays the older Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragon and you may have seen her before in other projects
'The Gabby Petito Story': Inside Lifetime's True-Crime Movie About the #VanLife Murder (Exclusive)
After her disappearance captured America’s attention last year, Gabby Petito’s ill-fated “van life” adventure with fiancé Brian Laundrie, the suspect in her murder who later committed suicide, is now being chronicled in the Lifetime true-crime film, The Gabby Petito Story. Only ET was on set with stars Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall as well as director Thora Birch, where they talked about the responsibility of telling this cautionary tale about domestic abuse in relationships.
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
EW.com
More Harry Potter and a Fauci miniseries? We imagine the TV landscape in 2050
If you thought there were interesting shows on right now, just wait until you find out what 2050 holds for the television landscape! Here's how we imagine fall TV playing out in roughly 30 years. Grey's Anatomy. Now the longest-running medical drama in the history of television, Grey's Anatomy has...
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Gush Over Reviving ‘Hocus Pocus’ 30 Years Later (Exclusive)
Fans have been waiting decades for a second Hocus Pocus film -- but so have the film's stars, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Midler and Najimy at the New York City premiere where the two spoke about reviving their roles 30 years later. While...
